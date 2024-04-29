James Spann: A few showers for Alabama through Tuesday morning

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

RADAR CHECK: Showers and a few thunderstorms are over southwest Alabama this afternoon, and with the approach of a weak front we will mention a chance of showers statewide tonight into Tuesday. The highest chance of showers Tuesday will come during the morning.

The rain won’t be especially widespread or heavy, and there is a chance some spots won’t even see enough rain to measure. The sky will be generally cloudy tonight and Tuesday, and the high will be close to 80 degrees.

WEDNESDAY/THURSDAY: These two days look warm and dry, with partly sunny days, fair nights and highs between 85 and 88 degrees for most places.

FRIDAY AND THE WEEKEND: Another surface front will bring some risk of showers Friday afternoon and night. Saturday looks relatively dry with only isolated showers; then global models suggest an increase in rain coverage Sunday, especially over the northern half of the state. Model consistency has not been very good concerning the timing of the rain over the weekend; we will have much better clarity later in the week.

Bottom line: The weekend certainly won’t be a washout and the sun will be out at times, but expect scattered showers. Highs will be in the low to mid 80s.

NEXT WEEK: Warm weather continues with highs in the 80s. A fairly moist air mass will be in place, meaning some risk of at least scattered showers on most days, but there’s still no sign of any high-impact weather (flooding, severe storms, etc.) for our state through the week.

ON THIS DATE IN 1910: The temperature at Kansas City, Missouri, soared to 95 degrees to establish a record for April. Four days earlier, the afternoon high in Kansas City had been 44 degrees following a record cold morning low of 34 degrees.

ON THIS DATE IN 1987: A storm off the southeast coast of Massachusetts blanketed southern New England with heavy snow on April 28-29. Totals of 3 inches at Boston, 11 inches at Milton and 17 inches at Worcester, Massachusetts, were records for so late in the season. Princeton, Massachusetts, was buried under 25 inches of snow.

For more weather news and information from James Spann and his team, visit AlabamaWx.