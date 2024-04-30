Alabama’s The Longleaf Alliance among inaugural $1 million HCLTech Grant Americas recipients

HCLTech has selected Alabama-based The Longleaf Alliance as the first U.S. recipient of its inaugural HCLTech Grant Americas.

The Andalusia-based organization focused on a sustainable longleaf pine ecosystem was awarded $250,000 on Earth Day. The same day, HCLTech Grant Americas awarded $500,000 to Brazil-based Argilando and $250,000 to Canada-based No. 9 Contemporary Art and the Environment.

Longleaf Alliance plans to use the grant in its efforts to empower and enable landowners in the restoration of 8 million acres of longleaf pine forests in the Southeast.

“The Longleaf Alliance is excited to be selected as one of the award recipients in this inaugural year of the HCLTech Grant Americas program,” said Carol Denhof, president of The Longleaf Alliance. “This funding will further our efforts to restore longleaf pine forests in the Southeastern United States by directly supporting landowner assistance (particularly for historically underserved landowners who have not traditionally had access to assistance), reforestation, and innovative technology that facilitates conservation. Through this work, we will bring about real change that provides lasting benefits for climate mitigation, biodiversity and communities.”

The Longleaf Alliance plans to use the new grant to further its longleaf ecosystem sustainability efforts. (contributed) The Longleaf Alliance plans to use the new grant to further its longleaf ecosystem sustainability efforts. (contributed)

India-based HCLTech launched the new grant program in September 2023 and committed $5 million in grants over five years to support not-for-profit organizations with innovative projects focused on combating climate change, restoring ecosystems and biodiversity across the Americas. Each year, one project will be awarded $500,000 while two others will receive $250,000.

“It is such a pleasure to see The Longleaf Alliance emerge as one of our top three finalists for the first HCLTech Climate Action Grant in the Americas,” said Dr. Nidhi Pundhir, vice president of Global Corporate Social Responsibility at HCLTech. “The organization has a truly impressive history in mitigating climate change and restoring the native longleaf pine ecosystem. They have the right model and technique in place, but what appealed to us most is their passion to attain scale and continue their focused mission. We congratulate them for securing a runner-up position for the HCLTech Grant and wish them the very best with their project.”

Within 19 weeks of its launch, HCLTech Grant Americas received 238 registrations and 91 eligible applications from all 10 target countries: Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Colombia, Costa Rica, Guatemala, Mexico, Panama, Peru and the United States. Through rigorous vetting, the top 10 applications were selected, followed by the HCLTech grant jury nominating the top three finalists.

Last year, The Longleaf Alliance was among the grant recipients through the Longleaf Landscape Stewardship Fund, supported by Alabama Power, its parent Southern Company and other partners.