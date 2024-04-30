James Spann: Dry, very warm in Alabama Wednesday, Thursday

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

RADAR CHECK: We have an isolated cluster of showers south of Montgomery at midafternoon, along with a few other showers over the southeast corner of the state. Otherwise, it is a partly sunny afternoon with temperatures between 77 and 85 degrees. Those few remaining showers will end this evening, and tonight will be mostly fair with a low between 60 and 65 degrees.

Dry, warm weather is the story Wednesday and Thursday, with highs remaining in the 80s. Thursday could very well be the warmest day so far this year for some places, with a high between 86 and 90 degrees.

FRIDAY AND THE WEEKEND: We will bring in a chance of showers Friday and through the weekend. A few notes:

The showers each day will be fairly random and scattered, not a washout by any means.

There could be some thunder, but we don’t expect severe storms.

Rain amounts Friday through Sunday should be one-half inch or less for most places.

The highest coverage of showers over the weekend will be over the northern half of the state.

The sun will be out at times.

The weather stays warm, with highs in the 80s.

NEXT WEEK: An upper ridge will be the story; most days will be warm and dry, with highs between 85 and 91 degrees. The weather will feel more like early June as opposed to early May.

ON THIS DATE IN 1924: A significant tornado outbreak occurred from Alabama to Virginia April 29-30. Twenty-six tornadoes were of F2 intensity or greater. A total of 111 people were killed and more than 1,100 injured. An estimated F4 tornado tore through Steedman and Horrell Hill, South Carolina, killing 55 people.

Thirteen people were killed in Alabama with six tornadoes reported. Four of the deaths were in the Auburn/Opelika area; most of the tornadoes were across southeast Alabama.

ON THIS DATE IN 1953: An F4 tornado 300 yards in width leveled homes on the north side of Warner Robins, Georgia, and barracks on the south side of the Warner Robins Air Force Base. Nineteen people were killed and 300 were injured.

For more weather news and information from James Spann and his team, visit AlabamaWx.