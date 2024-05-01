Alabama Power elects Ralph Williams Jr. vice president of Birmingham Division

The Alabama Power board of directors has elected Ralph Williams Jr. vice president of the company’s Birmingham Division, effective immediately. Williams will lead the economic and community development initiatives and external affairs activities in the Birmingham metropolitan area.

“Alabama Power has a long history of partnering with communities to help bring about the growth that our state deserves,” Williams said. “I’m excited to serve our customers throughout the Birmingham region in this rewarding role.”

Williams previously served in Birmingham Division as community engagement director and division area manager. He began his Alabama Power career in 2011 and held positions of increasing responsibility within Corporate Relations and External Affairs before moving to Birmingham Division in 2020.

After studying political science at Miles College and Alabama A&M University, Williams, a Birmingham native, worked in the public and nonprofit sectors. He spent time as a campaign manager, governmental affairs consultant and lobbyist across the Southeast. Williams has worked for the American Federation of Labor and Congress of Industrial Organizations (AFL-CIO) and the American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees.

Williams and his wife, Raquel, have two daughters, Kiara and Morgan.