Dr. Ann says more plants can lead to less COVID

A plant-based diet appears to offer significant protection from contracting COVID-19. That was the highly motivating conclusion of a new study.

Scientists recruited two dietary groups: 278 adults who regularly consume plant-based diets and 424 omnivores. The plant-based group included vegans, vegetarians and flexitarians (those who consume meat three or fewer times a week).

The study subjects were each asked about their dietary habits, lifestyle habits, previous medical history and COVID-19 vaccination status. There was no significant difference in age, sex or vaccination status between the two groups. Although both groups reported similar COVID-symptom severity, those adhering to plant-based diets were nearly 40% less likely to contract the COVID virus versus the omnivores.

Past studies have shown similar findings, which strengthen the position of plant-based diets as winners for protecting against viral infections like COVID. This makes logical sense because plants contain powerful immune-modulating compounds, namely phytochemicals and fiber (totally absent in animal foods), as well as much higher levels of key vitamins and minerals required for optimal immune function.

Veggie and quinoa-stuffed avocados

I got the inspiration for this dish after the hike I took on the Inca Trail to Machu Picchu with my family. We had a self-trained 21-year-old Peruvian chef who prepared meals that were mind-blowingly delicious (and healthy).

Serves 4

Ingredients

2 ripe medium avocados, peeled and sliced in half longitudinally

1 cup dry quinoa prepared in chicken broth as per package instructions

2 carrots, finely chopped

½ purple onion, finely diced

1 medium squash, finely chopped

½ red bell pepper, finely chopped

¼ cup diced chives

2 cloves fresh garlic, finely chopped

1 teaspoon Dijon mustard

1 tablespoon mayonnaise

Juice from half a lemon

Salt and pepper to taste

Directions

Prepare the quinoa in the chicken broth as per package instructions. Combine the cooked quinoa with all the remaining ingredients and gently toss until everything is evenly combined. Spoon the quinoa/veggie mixture onto the top of the avocado halves. Enjoy!

Dr. Ann Kulze is founder and CEO of Just Wellness and has a knack for breaking down the science of healthy eating and living into simple and easily digestible messages. She has been featured on “Dr. Oz,” “Oprah and Friends,” WebMD and U.S. News & World Report. Alabama News Center is publishing advice from Dr. Ann.