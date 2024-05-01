James Spann: Alabama highs stay in the 80s, with a few weekend showers

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

WARM AFTERNOON: Temperatures are mostly between 82 and 87 degrees across Alabama this afternoon with a partly to mostly sunny sky. There’s nothing on radar; tonight will be fair with a low in the 60s.

Highs will remain in the 80s across Alabama through the weekend; a few spots could touch 90 degrees Thursday afternoon for a summer preview. The weather will stay dry Thursday with a partly to mostly sunny sky; we will introduce the chance of a few showers Friday afternoon, mainly over the northern and western counties.

We will maintain the chance of a few scattered showers Saturday and Sunday. Some notes:

The showers each day will be fairly random and scattered, not a washout by any means.

There could be some thunder, but we don’t expect severe storms.

Rain amounts Friday through Sunday should be one-half inch or less for most places.

The highest coverage of showers over the weekend will be over the northern half of the state.

The sun will be out at times.

NEXT WEEK: Highs generally will be in the mid to upper 80s; a few isolated showers could pop up on a few days — nothing really widespread or heavy as an upper ridge holds across the region.

ON THIS DATE IN 1999: Record-low temperatures for the date were broken across parts of the Deep South. Mobile dropped to 46 degrees. Miami fell to 58; Miami Beach bottomed out at 61, and Vero Beach dropped to 47 degrees, all new records.

MAY 2003: A record-setting 516 tornadoes occurred. In particular, during May 4-10, an unprecedented number of tornadoes, 393, affected the central and the southern United States. The tornadoes resulted in 39 deaths across four states. Six were classified as violent (F4) on the Fujita Tornado Intensity Scale.

For more weather news and information from James Spann and his team, visit AlabamaWx.com.