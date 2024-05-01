Rooted in passion: Alabama Master Gardener Conference fosters horticultural fellowship

Master gardeners from across the state flocked to Daphne April 22-24 for the 2024 Alabama Master Gardeners Association (AMGA) State Conference and Annual Meeting, “Paradise Found.”

Incorporated in 1993, the mission of AMGA is to assist and support the Alabama Cooperative Extension System in its education outreach program, as well as to support the local Master Gardener Associations through continuing education in horticulture and providing volunteer services.

The AMGA State Conference and Annual Meetings are hosted by a different association each year, moving around the state to provide more learning opportunities and topics for discussion, allowing more than 2,000 members statewide to come together to expand their passion and knowledge for horticulture, serving as a location for knowledge-sharing, inspiration and creating a thriving gardening community within Alabama.

“What makes gardening so successful in Alabama is the companionship,” said Devonne Ellis, AMGA president. “We all have a common interest and work together.”

The AMGA Program, administered by the Alabama Cooperative Extension System, is a program designed to train individuals who will volunteer their expertise and services to support the Extension effort related to education.

“I chose to become a master gardener because I wanted to expand my gardening knowledge, to ultimately be able to share that knowledge with others through the volunteer opportunities that the program offers,” said Chester Vrocher of Walker Springs.

Attendees have the opportunity to bid on silent auction items. Vendors from across the state showcase their products and services. Local vendors sell plants and other gardening items to conference attendees.

Some people who start the Master Gardening program have little to no background in gardening.

“The excitement you see in their face is what keeps us going,” said Ellis. “This last class that came into our group, they didn’t know a lot. Once we started teaching, their eyes lit up like children.”

“Becoming a Master Gardener and being associated with this organization is one of the best things I’ve ever done for myself,” said Wanda Martin of Baldwin County, an Alabama Power retiree.

“Everybody in the Master Gardening program is interested in gardening, of course, that’s what draws them to it, and they want to learn more about horticulture,” said Kerry Smith, State Program coordinator for the Alabama Cooperative Extension System. “The Extension teaches the students about horticulture, providing opportunities to link gardening into communities, whether it’s food or beautification.”

Held at the Daphne Civic Center, the 2024 conference was hosted by Baldwin County Master Gardeners who spent several years planning the event.

“When you talk to another gardener, you never know which direction the topic will go,” said Paula Pritchett, chairman of the 2024 AMGA State Conference and Annual Meeting. “It’s always interesting and fun.”

“This conference feels like a family reunion,” said Bionca Lindsey of Prattville. “The part I love about the conference is the new topics you get to learn about. For me, it is vertical gardening and the Kokedama Workshop taught by Devonne Ellis. That class was fabulous.”

Master gardeners attend Forest Finds to Floral Divine session. AMGA attendees with Kokedama workshop leader, Devonne Ellis (middle). Master gardeners attend Soil Polymers session.

This year’s conference showcased five workshops for conference attendees to take part in and offered a variety of expert-led sessions to learn about items such as vertical gardening and gardening under trees.

“One tip I would give someone who is just getting into gardening is to start small,” said Ellis.

“Start in a container, even,” added Smith. “Because you can control that more, move it around to a shadier spot if needed.”

Visit Alabama Master Gardeners Association if you are interested in learning more, or, if you have a gardening-related question, call their toll-free helpline 1-877-252-GROW.