Can’t Miss Alabama: Enjoy family-friendly entertainment at the Birmingham Folk Festival

Birmingham Folk Festival

The Birmingham Folk Festival (BFF) will showcase diverse expressions of folk music including blues, bluegrass and gospel Saturday, May 4, from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Admission to the festival is free to all ages. Folk festival fans will see performances by The Yellow Dandies, The Underwood Spirituals, Early James, Earl “Guitar” Williams Band, Sahi On Ko Djony, The Byrd Family, Premier de America and the Ramsay High School Band on the Avondale Amphitheater main stage. Additionally, BFF will host food trucks, vendor tents, entertainment and educational opportunities spaced throughout three different venues: The Rose Garden, Avondale Library and Avondale United Methodist Church. For the complete schedule of events and more information, visit birminghamfolkfest.org. Follow along on Facebook. The social media hashtag is #birminghamfolkfestival. Avondale Park is at 4101 Fifth Ave. South.

The Birmingham Folk Festival at Avondale Park comes alive with art and sound from around the city. (contributed) The Birmingham Folk Festival at Avondale Park comes alive with art and sound from around the city. (contributed)

Cinco de Mayo events

Here are some events happening around the state:

Gulf Coast Hot Air Balloon Festival

Celebrating its 20th year of flying, the Gulf Coast Hot Air Balloon Festival will take sail at OWA Parks & Resort in Foley for the fourth year in a row. The festival will take place May 2-4, with high-flying excitement and family fun, showcasing more than 50-plus balloons from across the nation. Fun seekers of all ages will enjoy the sights of a hot air balloon tethered ride from around 30 to 40 feet in the air. Guests can also get the chance to meet the pilot and climb inside a hot air balloon. The festival will open to the public at 11 a.m. Friday and Saturday. Morning flights are scheduled for Friday, Saturday and Sunday between 6 a.m. and 8 a.m., before the festival opens. All rides are wind and weather dependent and require a ticket. Festival admission is free with select activities available for an additional charge. For the complete lineup and for things to do at OWA, follow this link.

Join OWA for a weekend of high-flying excitement at the Gulf Coast Hot Air Balloon Festival May 2-4. (contributed) Join OWA for a weekend of high-flying excitement at the Gulf Coast Hot Air Balloon Festival May 2-4. (contributed)

Renew Our Rivers

The Renew Our Rivers (ROR) volunteer cleanup at Lake Mitchell (Coosa River) will take place May 4. Cleanup supplies will be provided. For additional details about the cleanup, contact Dale Vann at 205-910-3713. Renew Our Rivers is a national award-winning campaign originated by Alabama Power in 2000. Since its start, more than 131,000 volunteers have removed more than 8,300 tons of trash and debris from rivers, lakes and creeks across four Southeastern states. Dates are subject to change. For the complete schedule, visit apcshorelines.com.

Darter Festival

Festivalgoers will flock to this year’s 11th annual Darter Festival at Avondale Brewery. The event falls on Sunday, May 5, Cinco de Mayo. The festival will partner with the Hispanic Interest Coalition of Alabama (¡HICA!) for a fun Hispanic flavor with Puerto Rican street food, Venezuelan food, live entertainment and kids’ activities. Advance general admission tickets are $10, and advance VIP tickets – which include food and drinks from Luna Latin Cuisine and prime indoor seating – are $50. Tickets will be $20 for general admission and $60 for VIP at the door. The Alabama Power Foundation is among the supporters of this year’s Darter Festival. Purchase tickets here.

Join in on the fun at the annual Darter Festival May 5 at Avondale Brewing. (contributed)

Birmingham Legion soccer

The Magic City’s professional soccer team, Birmingham Legion FC, will face FC Tulsa at Protective Stadium Saturday, May 4, at 6:30 p.m. Tickets are available online. Birmingham Legion FC games are broadcast live on WABM My68. Call 205-791-7145, download the Legion FC app or follow @bhmlegion on social media for more information.