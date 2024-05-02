James Spann: Showers possible for Alabama Friday, but no washout

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

RADAR CHECK: Most of Alabama is warm and dry this afternoon; we note a few very small, isolated showers over the northern third of the state. Temperatures are between 86 and 91 degrees. Showers could enter north and west Alabama tonight with the approach of a weak front.

We will maintain some risk of showers Friday and over the weekend. This isn’t a washout situation if you have something planned outdoors, but a few passing showers are likely. There could be a rumble of thunder as well, but severe storms are not expected. The sun will be out at times and afternoons will stay warm, with highs in the 80s. Like summer days, the showers over the next few days will tend to be random and scattered.

NEXT WEEK: Not much change in the weather is expected. A few scattered showers are possible during the week, but nothing really widespread or heavy. Most days will be dry with a mix of sun and clouds and highs mostly in the mid to upper 80s. A few spots could reach 90 degrees on a day or two as the summer-like pattern continues.

There’s still no sign of any high-impact event (severe storms, flooding, etc.) for Alabama for at least the next seven to 10 days, but keep in mind the tornado season runs through the end of May.

ON THIS DATE IN 1983: Severe thunderstorms produced 21 tornadoes across Michigan, Ohio, Pennsylvania and New York. One tornado even occurred in Ontario, Canada. Of the tornadoes in the United States, nine were rated F3 and six were rated F2. They caused five deaths.

ON THIS DATE IN 2010: May began with two days of historical rainfall over much of middle Tennessee, with a massive swath stretching along the I-40 corridor from Benton County to Davidson County. Some areas received nearly 20 inches of rain during this two-day period, the highest of which was 19.41 inches reported in Camden, Tennessee. Many Nashville landmarks were damaged by floodwaters, including Gaylord Opryland Hotel and the Grand Ole Opry. Other popular Nashville landmarks affected by the floods included LP Field, Bridgestone Arena, the Country Music Hall of Fame and the Schermerhorn Symphony Center.

For more weather news and information from James Spann and his team, visit AlabamaWx.