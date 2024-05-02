Project to add restrooms, parking at Chief Ladiga Trail Park in Jacksonville, Alabama, due for completion this fall
Calhoun County Commissioner Lee Patterson and Jacksonville Mayor Johnny Smith have worked together since 2015 to create and maintain the Chief Ladiga Trail Landing Park.
The oasis of shade and rest no doubt energizes weary but happy walkers and riders along the Chief Ladiga Trail where it crosses the Alexandria-Jacksonville Highway near the Bear Cutlery plant.
A recent groundbreaking kicked off Phase Two of the park, adding a half-acre of development to the acre that already exists. The new phase will include additional sidewalks, restrooms, two new parking lots and additional landscaping. Work is expected to be completed this fall.
“One day I looked around,” Patterson said, “and I realized my district was the only district in (Calhoun County) that had no county park.”
Patterson oversees District 5, which includes Jacksonville, Piedmont and more than a half-dozen communities.
Before the groundbreaking, Patterson said he had many to thank for the park’s creation. He cited Smith’s agreement to provide power, water and lawn maintenance for the area, and he thanked Jacksonville resident Red Etheredge of the city’s industrial board for the board’s donation of property where the landing park is located.
Patterson also thanked the Calhoun County Water Authority for the tenth of an acre on the western end of the landing that provides giant shade trees. He mentioned his appreciation to Shawn Hurst, the contractor conducting the enhancement project; Jay Jenkins, the architect who designed the restrooms; members of the Calhoun County administration who were present; and Jacksonville’s government officials in attendance.
The park includes sidewalks, two pavilions, one parking lot, several benches and a steel bridge that once was the Brown Bridge of Rabbittown. Patterson and the commissioners paid $25,000 to bring the now-75-year-old bridge to the landing a few years ago.
In addition to the magnolia trees that dot the park, along with other plants native to Alabama, Patterson said honeysuckle vines will soon be planted to cover the bridge and create an overhead shaded arbor that will make a good venue for weddings and other occasions.
Jacksonville City has agreed to provide the park with power, water and lawn maintenance.
“I can foresee the time when kids in school buses come here,” Patterson said, “and see the native plants here.”
Smith said one reason he likes the park is because it’s a great entrance for people coming into the city from the southwest.
“People are using this park,” he said. “When I come by here, I see people. This is a nice entrance to the city and the trail.”
Patterson said funds for the park were made possible by the American Rescue Plan Act.