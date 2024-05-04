5 ways to trek 100 Alabama Miles this year

Springtime is the perfect occasion to kickstart a healthy lifestyle by going outdoors, and the 100 Alabama Miles Challenge encourages all Alabamians to do just that.

“We challenge everyone to walk, run, hike, bike, swim, paddle, ride or roll 100 miles each year,” said Brian Rushing, director of economic development for the University of Alabama Center for Economic Development (UACED), which manages the program. “And Alabama has no shortage of beautiful places to explore.”

The challenge officially started April 27. Challenge participants can sign up online for this free program and connect to their wearable devices or mobile phone app through Strava to track miles.

Explore the state as you work your way to 100

While your own backyard or neighborhood is a great place to start your 100 Alabama Miles Challenge, the state features countless spots to discover while racking up your miles, easily found on the Alabama Recreation Trails website.

Whether you are a novice looking to try more outdoor activities or an avid outdoor lover looking for a new adventure, here are just a few ways to work toward your 100 Alabama miles this year.

Jog through the University of Alabama Arboretum

Nestled just east of Tuscaloosa, the University of Alabama Arboretum features three miles of trails winding through 60 acres of native woodlands. A community garden, tree canopy platform, display gardens and children’s garden are also featured at this space sponsored by the Department of Biological Sciences in the UA College of Arts and Sciences.

Paddle Autauga Creek Blueway

Bring or rent a canoe to travel the scenic Autauga Creek to enjoy the best of the great outdoors and downtown Prattville. The Creekwalk at City Hall to Canoe Trail Park is about 4 miles long and takes two to three hours to paddle. With cool waters and a shady tree canopy, the creek is a great adventure for hot days.

Mountain bike on Coldwater Mountain

Coldwater Mountain, between Oxford and Anniston, offers more than 35 miles of trails for novice to expert mountain biking in a backcountry setting. Hiking and wildlife watching are also options.

Walk along the Sunset Drive Trail

Take in views of beautiful Lake Guntersville, along with the historic homes along Sunset Drive on this paved 3.6-mile trail, which is also a prime path for birding enthusiasts.

Hike the Alabama Coastal Terrain

Less than 20 minutes from Gulf Shores, the Pine Beach Trail guides trekkers between two lakes and offers breathtaking views from an observation tower. The unpaved, sandy path is moderate to strenuous and is a 4-mile round-trip hike.

Find more trails based on location or interest on the Alabama Recreation Trails website.

UACED’s partners in developing and sustaining the 100 Alabama Miles program include the Alabama Trails Commission, Alabama Trails Foundation, Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Alabama, Lakeshore Foundation, Governor’s Commission on Physical Fitness and Sports, AARP, Alabama Department of Public Health and the Alabama Obesity Task Force. These partners have designed the 100 Alabama Miles program to support public health and enhance economic development through recreational tourism.

This story originally appeared on the University of Alabama’s website.