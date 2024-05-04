Recipe: Ultimate Enchilada Meatloaf

This Ultimate Enchilada Meatloaf is packed with tons of Mexican flavor from enchilada sauce, crushed tortilla chips, onions, garlic, green chiles and taco seasoning, and is filled with an entire block of cheddar cheese. It is absolutely amazing.

Is it messy? You bet it is. And most messy food I know of is absolutely delicious.

It might not look pretty, but just wait until you taste this.

Most great meatloaf recipes start with breadcrumbs. Well, since we’re adding a little Mexican twist to this one, we’re going to use crushed tortilla chips instead.

For this recipe, use your favorite red enchilada sauce. I really like the Hatch Organic Red Enchilada sauce. I’ve tasted lots of brands from the grocery store, and this is my absolute favorite.

Next, let’s talk about the meat. Lots of recipes call for a blend of meats – normally beef and pork. If that’s your thing, go right ahead. I prefer an all-beef meatloaf because that’s what I grew up eating.

The thing to keep in mind here is that we’re going to need some fat to keep this meatloaf moist and juicy over a relatively long cook time. I like to use ground chuck and find that it works great to keep the dish from drying out. Going for anything leaner than an 80/20 blend will probably yield a dry, tasteless loaf.

Also, the taco seasoning packet is important. I use McCormick because I love the flavor but also because I can pronounce all the ingredients on the package. Keep in mind that using a low-sodium version might mean you’ll need to add some salt to the meatloaf to get it tasting right. Unfortunately, this isn’t a case where you can taste it to make sure that you’ve got it seasoned properly. You’re making meatloaf, not tartare, right?

If you’re super paranoid about it, simply zap a chunk of it in the microwave or cook it in a small skillet until it’s cooked through to be able to taste it and adjust the seasoning. It’s the only safe way to do that.

This goes great with a heaping helping of Mexican rice and black beans or refried beans or just about anything, for that matter.

You’re going to love this delicious twist on the classic. I just know it.

Ultimate Enchilada Meatloaf

Prep time: 20 minutes

Cook time: 1 hour

Serves: 6

Ingredients

1½ to 2 ounces tortilla chips

1 (15-ounce) can red enchilada sauce (I use Hatch brand)

½ medium onion

2 cloves garlic

1 (4-ounce) can chopped green chiles (mild or hot)

1 large egg

1 (1-ounce) packet taco seasoning (I use McCormick)

2 to 2¼ pound ground chuck (80/20)

1 (8-ounce) block sharp cheddar cheese

1/3 cup ketchup

Instructions

Preheat the oven to 350 degrees and lightly spray a 9-by-13-inch baking dish with nonstick cooking spray. Set aside.

Crush the tortilla chips using a small food chopper or food processor. You’ll need about ½ cup of crushed chips.

In a medium bowl, stir the crushed chips and ½ cup of the enchilada sauce together. Set aside.

Place the onion, garlic and green chilies in the food processor and chop until finely minced.

Add the vegetable mixture to the crushed corn chip mixture and stir to combine.

In a large bowl, combine the ground chuck, crushed chip and veggie mixture, egg and taco seasoning. Mix well.

Take about 1/3 of the mixture and form the base layer of the meatloaf in the center of the baking dish.

Place the entire block of cheddar cheese in the center and press down slightly.

Add the remaining meat mixture to form the meatloaf and cover the cheese, being sure to seal the edges together so the cheese doesn’t melt out.

Make the sauce by combining the remaining enchilada sauce with the ketchup.

Pour over the meatloaf.

Bake for about 1 hour or until the internal temperature of the meatloaf reaches 160 degrees.

Allow to rest for about 5 minutes before slicing and serving.

This recipe originally appeared on SouthernBite.com. For more great recipes, visit the website or check out “The Southern Bite Cookbook.”