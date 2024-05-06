James Spann: Scattered storms for Alabama through Thursday, some strong to severe

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

QUIET AFTERNOON: There’s not much on radar across Alabama this afternoon; with a partly sunny sky temperatures are generally in the mid to upper 80s. A few isolated showers or storms could form this evening or tonight, however.

The weather won’t change much Tuesday; with a partly sunny sky the high will be between 85 and 90 degrees, with a few showers or storms. They will be random and scattered, and mostly during the afternoon and evening. Where storms do form, they could be strong, with gusty winds and hail.

WEDNESDAY/THURSDAY: It looks like Wednesday will be the warmest day this year, with many places touching 90 degrees. This will make the air unstable and will open the door for a few strong to severe thunderstorms by afternoon and into Wednesday night. The Storm Prediction Center has defined a severe weather threat for the northern half of the state, and the main concern will come from hail and strong winds. The main dynamic support and wind profiles needed for tornadoes will be north and west of Alabama, based on current model data.

A few lingering showers or thunderstorms are possible Thursday as a cold front pushes through the state; for now, no severe weather risk is defined, since the air could be worked over by storms Wednesday night. The high Thursday will be in the mid 80s.

FRIDAY AND THE WEEKEND: A refreshing, cool, dry air mass will drop into Alabama, setting the stage for sunny, pleasant days and clear, cool nights. Highs will be mostly in the 70s, with lows in the 50s. Colder spots across north Alabama could easily dip into the 40s Saturday morning. We note some model inconsistencies in the weather Sunday, but we will stick with the reliable European global model, which keeps our weather dry.

ON THIS DATE IN 1967: An EF-2 tornado tore through Birmingham that Saturday evening just west of downtown. Some of the heaviest damage was along Lomb Avenue, near Rickwood Field and the GES store (the Walmart of the day). One person was killed and 25 people were injured along the four-mile path. Two homes were destroyed and 60 damaged. Thirty industrial buildings were damaged.

ON THIS DATE IN 1975: A massive tornado hit Omaha, Nebraska, killing three people, injuring 133 others and causing more than $250 million damage. The tornado struck during the late afternoon, moving northeastward through the industrial and residential areas of west-central Omaha and lifting over the northern section of the city. The twister cut a swath 10 miles long and as much as a quarter-mile wide. It was the costliest in U.S. history at that time.

For more weather news and information from James Spann and his team, visit AlabamaWx.