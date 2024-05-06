Mobile prepares public for severe storm season with Hurricane Preparedness Expo

The city of Mobile Parks and Recreation Department held a Hurricane Preparedness Expo on April 26 to provide community members with tips to put into practice at home as the severe storm season approaches.

“With the hurricane season coming up, I wanted to prepare the general public as the predictions state that this storm season may be a little more active than normal,” said Guynasha deWeever, with the city of Mobile’s Parks and Recreation Department. “We are hoping to prepare the public by informing them about all of the different ways to prepare for a hurricane, such as evacuation plans, animal shelters, drinking water, generator safety, etc.”

Businesses from across the community, including Alabama Power, Mobile County Emergency Management Agency, local news outlets such as WKRG and Fox10 News, and Mobile Police Department, set up booths for people to learn safety tips.

“We reached out to local businesses to come out to help better prepare the public, specifically those who recently moved here, retirees, college students, etc.”

Mobile businesses share hurricane preparedness tips with the community. (Allanah Taylor / Alabama News Center)

Plan for storm season with these tips from Alabama Power

Before the storm:

Charge cell phones and other electronic devices. Use a battery-operated weather radio to stay informed. Turn down the thermostat to cool your house. If you keep doors and windows closed after the storm, you can keep your house relatively cool for about 48 hours. Seek shelter inside a sturdy building. In the event of a tornado, the safest place is on the lowest level. Choose a small room with no windows, such as an interior closet, hallway or bathroom.

After the storm:

If power is out, call Alabama Power’s automated reporting system at 1-800-888-APCO (2726). It is the fastest way to report an outage or a hazardous situation, such as a downed power line. Turn off appliances to avoid any potential safety hazards when power is restored. Stay away from downed power lines. Do not drive over lines or under low-hanging lines. Keep children and pets away from downed lines. Do not attempt to remove tree limbs or anything else caught in power lines. Call Alabama Power at 1-800-888-APCO (2726) or a local law enforcement agency if downed lines are spotted. Stay clear of areas with fallen trees or debris where downed lines can be hiding. Stay away from areas where repair crews are working.

Generator safety:

More and more people are purchasing portable generators to keep appliances running during outages. While generators can be a convenience, they can also be deadly when used improperly.

Read and follow carefully the manufacturer’s instructions before using a generator. Do not plug portable generators into your household electrical wiring. This can cause serious injury to you and Alabama Power employees working on the lines in your neighborhood. Connect only essential appliances – such as freezers and refrigerators – directly to the generator. To avoid carbon monoxide poisoning, operate generators outdoors in a well-ventilated, dry area that is away from air intakes to the home, including window air conditioners. A good location is an open shed. Never use a portable generator indoors or in attached garages.

For more storm safety tips and information, visit here.