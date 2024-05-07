Alabama’s outdoor fitness courts: making exercise more equitable

With Alabamians heading out in force this spring, the growth in outdoor fitness courts is helping make high-quality workouts more accessible to all, regardless of age, fitness level or economic status.

Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Alabama, along with the National Fitness Campaign (NFC), are working to deliver outdoor fitness courts to every county in the state. There are now courts in 16 counties, with several more in the planning or building stages. The campaign’s ultimate goal: to build an outdoor fitness court within a 10-mile bike ride of every resident.

The courts are built on a 40-by-40-foot pad with seven carefully planned stations designed to maximize a full-body workout: core, squat, push, lunge, pull, agility and bend. Each station is equipped with a QR code that takes the person exercising to a personal trainer on a free fitness app. The trainer explains how to complete or adapt each exercise.

The workouts are designed for everyone ages 14 and up and for all ability levels, and offers community members a customized workout in the great outdoors, which is a bonus health benefit.

The National Institutes of Health report that natural outdoor environments provide some of the best all-around health benefits by increasing physical activity levels with lower levels of perceived exertion; they also reduce stress, restore mental fatigue and can improve overall mood.

The National Library of Medicine puts it even simpler: “Daily movement outside makes us healthier and happier.”

There are seven courts under construction in the state, including in Homewood, Northport and Enterprise. Two courts are soon to open in Huntsville.

The Huntsville courts are also a part of the NFC’s artist series, a public art campaign that seeks to integrate the outdoor workouts while promoting one-of-a-kind art by local artists.

“It’s fantastic to see artwork incorporated into our public projects across the city,’’ Huntsville Mayor Tommy Battle said in a news release. “It’s even more meaningful to see artistry wrapped into wellness, and we thank our partners at Arts Huntsville for leading this effort.”

Perhaps the best part about the outdoor fitness courts is that they are available to all.

“What I love most about the fitness court is that it is free to the whole community,” says Carrie Gieseke, who lives in Missouri and whose story has been featured by the National Fitness Campaign on Facebook. “Everyone’s budget cannot manage a gym membership and being healthy by staying fit shouldn’t be a paid experience.”

Some are using the courts to strengthen relationships within their community by providing guided classes and exercises at no cost.

As the impact of outdoor fitness courts spreads across Alabama, more communities are applying for grants to fund their construction. Last year was immensely successful for the courts’ expansion, with more than $126 million raised nationwide in public and private investment, according to the NFC’s 2023 Impact Report. Grants are available for Alabama projects; click here for more information.

With the continued expansion of the fitness courts, it’s becoming easier than ever to take part in no-cost physical activity while enjoying fresh air and sunlight outdoors.

“Being fit isn’t just a long-term investment in health or support for sports training and competition; it’s the superpower that makes everything easier and everything possible,” NFC founder Mitch Menaged said.

To find an outdoor fitness court near you, visit the NFC’s fitness court map here.





A version of this story originally appeared on the SoulGrown website.