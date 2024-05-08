7 Alabama restaurants for a memorable Mother’s Day brunch

The mom who nourished and nurtured you deserves something extra special on Mother’s Day. You can thank her by treating her to an upscale brunch on Sunday, May 12.

Whether it’s Gulf seafood, made-to-order omelets and crepes or special sweets, mom will find her favorite foods at one of these premium Mother’s Day brunch events around Alabama.

But don’t dilly-dally. Reservations fill quickly.

Florence

What to expect: Dining with a view in a rotating restaurant at the Marriott Shoals Hotel and Spa, towering above the Tennessee River. Highlights include a chilled seafood display with shrimp, crab claws and cold-water half-shell oysters; carving and omelet stations; oven-roasted rainbow cauliflower with grilled asparagus; and five cheese cavatappi pasta. Desserts include spiced carrot cake, smoked banana pudding cups and crème brulee cheesecake.

Price: $65 (adults), $35 (children younger than 10).

Hours: 11 a.m.-5 p.m.

Address, phone: 10 Hightower Place, 256-246-3660.

Reservations: Via telephone, 256-246-3660.

Blooms and Bubbles

Mobile

What to expect: The celebration of moms at the Calirojae event space features music by Yogi Nelson and Verletta Donald. The menu from CC’s Classic Catering includes red velvet waffles, Frangelico crepes, pancake towers, carving and omelet stations, Pont Valentré shrimp and crawfish strudel, Bordeaux hash browns, salad bar, artisan breads, beignets and brioche bread pudding. Libations include caramel expresso martinis, mimosas, coffee and juices.

Price: $75 (adults), $35 (children).

Hours: 11 a.m.-3 p.m.

Address, phone: 1004 Dauphin Island Parkway, 251-554-1701.

Reservations: Via Eventbrite.

Blooms and Bubbles is a Mother’s Day brunch at the Calirojae event space in Mobile, with food from CC’s Classic Catering. (contributed) Blooms and Bubbles is a Mother’s Day brunch at the Calirojae event space in Mobile, with food from CC’s Classic Catering. (contributed)

Huntsville

What to expect: The menu includes a variety of appetizers and desserts. Entrées include hot honey salmon, Gulf shrimp and grits, prime rib, stuffed French toast and braised short rib hash.

Price: A la carte menu ranges from $6 to $18. A wide range of adult libations is available.

Hours: 10 a.m.-3 p.m.

Address, phone: 300 Franklin St. SW, 256-382-6622.

Reservations: Via Resy.

Montgomery

What to expect: Carving and omelet stations, salad bar (including a deviled egg flight) and desserts. Appetizer options include shrimp cocktail shooters and crostini with pimento cheese and bacon.

Price: A la carte menu. Entrees range from $9 to $25.

Hours: 10 a.m.-3 p.m.

Address, phone: 1801 Eddie L. Tullis Road, 334-514-5129.

Reservations: Via Itta Bena.

Sylacauga

What to expect: Carving station, hot buffet, salad and cold station, and dessert at the farm’s Arrington restaurant.

Price: $75 adults; $35 ages 4-12; free for ages 3 and younger.

Hours: Brunch seatings at 10:30 a.m., 12:30 p.m. and 2:30 p.m.

Address, phone: 386 Talladega Springs Road, 256-208-7600.

Reservations: 256-208-2040 or email jholmes@pursellfarms.com.

Montgomery

What to expect: No details available at the time of writing.

Price: $75 (adults); $25 (12 and younger).

Hours: 10 a.m.-3 p.m.

Address, phone: 36 Commerce St., 334-356-2852.

Reservations: Via Resy.

Birmingham

What to expect: Rojo specializes in Latino and classic Southern food. The weekend brunch menu fuses the two concepts in dishes like Migas, a Mexican scrambled egg dish with pico de gallo, queso and flour tortillas sharing the plate with bacon and tater tots. Brunch cocktails for mom include margaritas, mimosas and (Bloody) Marys.

Price: A la carte menu. Entrées range from $8.95 to $13.95.

Address, phone: 2921 Highland Ave. S., 205-328-4733.

Brunch hours: 11 a.m.-3 p.m.

Reservations: No reservations.

This story originally was published on the SoulGrown website.