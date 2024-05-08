Exceptional Anglers ‘Gone Fishin’ at Oak Mountain State Park May 8, 10

For many people, their first time to catch a fish is etched in memory.

Making happy memories is why hundreds of volunteers and community partners are helping during the annual Exceptional Anglers “Gone Fishin’, Not Just Wishin’” event on May 8 and May 10 at Oak Mountain State Park in Pelham, Alabama. (The event scheduled for May 9 was cancelled because of rain.)

Students with disabilities from Alabaster and Pelham city schools and Shelby and Jefferson County school systems will descend on the park to enjoy the fun-filled program. Adult volunteers instruct kids about basic fishing skills and use of a life jacket. During the 8:30-11:30 a.m. program, students do art projects, learn about fish and wildlife, perform with local musicians and listen to stories.

Employees throughout Alabama Power, including the Environmental Affairs organization and volunteers of the Alabama Power Service Organization, will assist. The Alabama Power Foundation is among the more than 20 sponsors of the annual program.

Chris Blankenship, commissioner of the Alabama Department of Conservation and Natural Resources, said the community fishing event is made possible with the help of volunteers and sponsors’ support.

“We are very grateful for their help in enriching the lives of these students and helping ensure that all Alabamians can participate in outdoor recreation,” Blankenship said.

The children, their schools and the community look forward to the event each year, said Mike Clelland, Environmental Affairs specialist at Alabama Power. Clelland coordinated stocking the lake with fish provided by Alabama Power. The fish came from Davis Fish Farm in Piedmont, Alabama. The Alabama Department of Conservation and Natural Resources also stocked Oak Mountain Lake, which made it much easier for each child to catch a fish.

“It’s a fun program,” said Clelland, who has worked at the event for 17 years. “Getting to see the smiling faces of the children, it makes everything worth it.”