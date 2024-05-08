James Spann: Summer-like weather for Alabama today; stormy Thursday to follow

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

LIKE SUMMER: We project a high between 87 and 91 degrees across Alabama today with a mix of sun and clouds. A few isolated showers or storms could pop up this afternoon and early tonight, but many places will be dry.

STORMY THURSDAY: An organized batch of thunderstorms will move into the Tennessee Valley of north Alabama after midnight tonight; it will drift southward through the morning. These storms will be capable of producing strong winds and some hail; they will reach the I-59/20 corridor (Birmingham, Tuscaloosa, Anniston, Gadsden) around midmorning. By afternoon, the storms will be mainly over south Alabama.

More showers and storms could develop late Thursday and Thursday night as a cold front pushes into the state; small hail and gusty winds will be possible, but the overall severe weather threat with this activity is not especially high since the air will be worked over by the rain earlier in the day.

Noticeably cooler air moves into north Alabama Friday with a clearing sky; a few showers and storms are still possible Friday morning over the southern counties. That rain should be over by early afternoon, and the cooler air will cover the entire state by Friday night as the sky becomes mostly clear statewide.

THE ALABAMA WEEKEND: Saturday will be a beautiful day with ample sunshine and a high between 77 and 82 degrees after starting the day in the 50s. Some colder spots could see upper 40s over north Alabama early Saturday morning. Expect a partly sunny sky Sunday with a high close to 80 degrees for most places.

NEXT WEEK: We will bring in a chance of showers Monday as moisture levels rise, and a few showers or storms are likely Tuesday. The rest of the week is looking relatively unsettled, with some risk of rain or thunderstorms most days.

ON THIS DATE IN 1979: Widespread damage occurred in the Tampa Bay area. The 19 tornadoes reported are the most in one day in Florida history. Three people drowned in Pinellas County, where flooding was most severe. Rainfall amounts of 18 inches in 24 hours were reported, with 12.73 inches falling at Tampa, 7.84 inches of that in just six hours. Worst hit was the Polk County community of Auburndale, where a tornado made a direct hit on the Auburndale School. Flying debris hurt eight students.

ON THIS DATE IN 2003: This was the second of three consecutive days with strong to violent tornadoes around Oklahoma City. A violent F4 tornado that affected Moore, Oklahoma City, Midwest City and Choctaw took a path very similar to the devastating tornado of May 3, 1999.

For more weather news and information from James Spann and his team, visit AlabamaWx.