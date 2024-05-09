Alabama Engineering Hall of Fame welcomes new inductees including leaders from Alabama Power

The Alabama Engineering Hall of Fame has admitted its latest inductees – eight distinguished professionals – honoring their contributions to the field of engineering and commemorating their impact on the state and nation. Among the prestigious group of inductees were Nicole Faulk and Scott Moore, senior executives from Alabama Power, a subsidiary of Southern Company. Faulk and Moore join the 221 other inductees since the Hall of Fame’s inception in 1987.

Throughout Faulk’s 25-year tenure at Southern Company, she has established herself as a leader in the energy sector and a champion for young women in the field of engineering. As senior vice president of Sustainability and Environmental Affairs at Alabama Power, Faulk spearheads the company’s environmental strategy and compliance, and sustainability and environmental stewardship initiatives.

Moore, Alabama Power’s senior vice president of Power Delivery, is lauded for his substantial influence within the electric utility industry. Moore’s tenure at Alabama Power exceeds three decades, during which he has been instrumental in developing what is praised as one of the most advanced power grids in the nation.

“Southern Company is – at its very core – a great company because of the people who work hard to serve our millions of customers and communities every day,” said Chris Womack, chairman, president and CEO of Southern Company. “Nicole and Scott are shining examples of that. It’s because of teammates like them that we get to make a true impact in not only our communities, but in the energy industry as a whole. Congratulations, Nicole and Scott for an honor so well deserved.”

Additional inductees this year include Stephen Cash, vice president of advanced space systems with Axient in Huntsville; Karan Dyson, vice president of Proctor & Gamble’s Global Grooming Process and Engineering in the Gillette brand; Medal of Honor winner, Maj. Gen. James Livingston; Patti Martin, subject matter expert for TriVector Services Inc.; Charlie Miller, executive vice president of Harbert Management Corp.; and David Webber, chief engineer for Volkert. Each has a story of remarkable contributions across diverse areas of engineering, from spaceflight and military service to innovative corporate strategies and infrastructure advancement.

Intuitive Research and Technology Corp. of Huntsville also received recognition, joining the ranks of previously inducted corporations known for their dynamic contributions to the engineering sector.

“Scott and Nicole’s expertise, knowledge and leadership are instrumental in providing Alabama Power customers with reliable service,” said Alabama Power President and CEO Jeff Peoples. “They are a testament to serving with excellence and are both deserving of this distinguished honor.”

Founded by proclamation of the governor, the state of Alabama Engineering Hall of Fame honors, preserves and perpetuates the outstanding accomplishments and contributions of individuals, projects and corporations/institutions that have brought and continue to bring significant recognition to the state.

The Hall of Fame is overseen by engineering colleges and schools at Auburn University, Alabama A&M University, University of Alabama, Tuskegee University, University of Alabama at Birmingham, University of Alabama in Huntsville and the University of South Alabama. It is administratively managed through the UA College of Engineering.

For more information on the Alabama Engineering Hall of Fame and its inductees, visit engrhof.org.