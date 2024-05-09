Can’t Miss Alabama: Entertainment ideas to celebrate Mother’s Day

Regions Tradition

Regions Tradition is underway through Sunday, May 12, at the Greystone Golf and Country Club in Hoover. The annual golf tournament will bring together 78 of the top PGA Tour Champions, players and World Golf Hall of Fame members to compete for a major championship. The gates open at 7 a.m. Wednesday and at 8 a.m. Thursday through Sunday. Retired and active military personnel will receive free grounds access with a valid military ID. Click here for the complete schedule. Follow this link for ticket information or email tickets@regionstradition.com. For more details, call 877-332-7804 or visit the website. Stay current through Facebook, X and Instagram. The venue is at 4100 Greystone Drive.

Magic City Wine Fest

Enjoy live music while drinking wine and beer specific to a certain region at the annual Magic City Wine Fest. Restaurants will also have food available for purchase. Attendees must be 21 and older. A portion of the proceeds from every ticket will benefit Railroad Park. The festival is rain or shine Saturday, May 11, from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. No refunds will be given. Railroad Park is at 1600 First Ave. South in Birmingham.

Birmingham New Music Festival

The Birmingham New Music Festival presents a wide range of music by Alabama composers, including solo piano, four chamber music ensembles, choral music, live electronics, improvised music and Appalachian folk music. The free festival will take place at Birmingham First United Methodist Church, East Village Arts, Samford University’s Brock Recital Hall and UAB’s Hulsey Recital Hall through Monday, May 13. The festival will honor two composers: the late Joe L. Alexander and Ed Robertson. The guest composer is New York City-based Robert Voisey.

Pianist Eun-Hee Park is performing at the Birmingham New Music Festival. (contributed) Sarah Nordlund Dennis is performing at the Birmingham New Music Festival. (contributed)

Fiddler Esther Morgan-Ellis and banjoist Holland Hopson are performing at the Birmingham New Music Festival. (contributed) Craig Hultgren is performing at the Birmingham New Music Festival. (contributed)

Renew Our Rivers

Renew Our Rivers (ROR) is a national-award-winning campaign originated by Alabama Power in 2000. Since its start, more than 131,000 volunteers have removed more than 8,300 tons of trash and debris from rivers, lakes and creeks across four Southeastern states.

Upcoming cleanups:

Lake Jordan (Coosa River) cleanup is Saturday, May 11. For more information, email Gayla Littlejohn at glittlejohn13@gmail.com.

Smith Lake (Walker County) cleanup is May 14-15. For more information, contact Roger Treglown at 205-300-5253.

Cleanup supplies will be provided. Dates are subject to change. For the complete ROR schedule, visit apcshorelines.com.

Alabama in concert

Treat mom to see the Grammy-award winning Alabama in concert with special guest Jamey Johnson at The Wharf Amphitheater Saturday, May 11, at 7 p.m. Purchase tickets for the performance at Ticketmaster. Alabama’s hits include “She and I,” “Mountain Music” and “Feels So Right.” Johnson is an award-winning singer-songwriter known for hit songs like “In Color,” “That Lonesome Song” and “High Cost of Living.”

Hangout Music Festival

Hangout Music Festival hits the sandy beaches of Gulf Shores May 17-19, featuring Zach Bryan, Lana Del Ray and Odesza, The Chainsmokers, Cage the Elephant, Dominic Fike and numerous other artists. For festival tickets and lodging packages, visit hangoutmusicfest.com.

CityFest

Come early and bring your blanket and chair for the annual celebration of Prattville’s CityFest May 10-11. The festivities will kick off on Friday at 5:45 p.m. with an opening ceremony and a free concert at 6 p.m. Saturday’s performances include The Blackbird Pickers, Taylor Bagi Band and the Alex Walker Band. The entry fee on Saturday is $1 with free admission for children ages 5 and younger. Skateboards, bikes, golf carts and alcohol are not allowed. For the complete lineup, visit the website.

There is something for everyone at Prattville’s CityFest May 10-11. (contributed) There is something for everyone at Prattville’s CityFest May 10-11. (contributed)

Homestead Hollow

Springville is known for good food and entertainment at its annual Homestead Hollow spring arts and crafts festival. Festivalgoers will see handmade crafts and pioneer demonstrations including wood carving, blacksmithing, wood stove cooking, quilting and whiskey making. Take a tour of the cabins as they were built by early settlers and enjoy live entertainment, festival food and a children’s play area. The festival takes place May 10-12 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Visit the website for ticket information. Homestead Hollow is at 1161 Murphrees Valley Road.

SuperPOPS!: Bond and Beyond

Ready for a night of music and intrigue? This concert of hits from James Bond films is for you. “Goldfinger,” “Skyfall” and other themes will be performed by the Alabama Symphony Orchestra, led by Pops Conductor Chris Confessore. A tribute to all things espionage, the concert will feature music from classic spy movies like “Austin Powers,” “Mission Impossible” and “The Pink Panther.” The performance is Saturday, May 11, at the Alys Robinson Stephens Performing Arts Center. Buy tickets here.