Clark Gas plans distribution facility in project creating 40 jobs in Thomasville, Alabama

Florence-based Clark Gas Co. Propane Cylinder Exchange plans to invest $10 million in a new distribution hub in Clarke County, creating up to 40 jobs over the next three years.

Clark Gas has purchased a 50,000-square-foot building in the South Thomasville Industrial Park as the home of the new distribution center. The facility will serve seven to eight regional warehouses in as many as four states.

“We have been strategically planning this expansion for many years,” Jack Clark of Clark Gas said. “When we looked at a map of southwest Alabama, we thought Thomasville would be the best location for our new distribution center.

“Thomasville is right in the middle of the multistate distribution territory we have identified for the future,” he said.

Clark Gas Co. services and distributes pre-filled propane cylinders to convenience stores, hardware stores and major retailers. These cylinders are largely used for recreational or commercial applications, such as for gas grills and gas heaters.

Clark Gas also services and distributes larger propane cylinders for forklifts and other propane-powered industrial uses.

“Clark Gas Co.’s growth plans represent good news for Thomasville and Clarke County, which will benefit from new jobs and enhanced economic activity,” said Ellen McNair, secretary of the Alabama Department of Commerce.

“This underscores what economic development is really all about — creating career opportunities for our citizens, particularly those in rural areas,” she said.

Local impact

Officials in Thomasville and Clarke County praised the company’s decision.

“Mr. Clark has had his eye on Thomasville and our spec building in the South Industrial Park for a while now,” said Lee Duke, chairman of the Thomasville Industrial Development Board. “We are excited to welcome Clark Gas Co. Propane Cylinder Exchange to Thomasville and look forward to working closely with them as they ramp up their operation here.”

Thomasville Mayor Sheldon Day and Clarke County Economic Developer Rosalyn Sales both welcomed the company to the city.

“We have gotten to know Jack Clark well over the last year and know the jobs and capital investment he is bringing to Thomasville and Clarke County will be a win-win for our county and Clark Gas Co.,” they said in a statement.

Brenda Tuck, Rural Development manager for the Alabama Department of Commerce, said Clark Gas’ selection of Thomasville for its growth project is a reminder that the state’s rural communities are in a prime position for investment and job creation.

“Rural Alabama is a very desirable location for business growth projects because locations like Clarke County offer a dedicated and motivated workforce, low costs and a very favorable environment to support long-term expansion,” Tuck said.

This story originally appeared on the Alabama Department of Commerce’s Made in Alabama website.