James Spann: More storms possible tonight for southern two-thirds of Alabama

RADAR CHECK: We have a few lingering showers over southeast Alabama at midafternoon; otherwise, the sky is partly to mostly sunny with temperatures in the 80s. A few spots in west Alabama have reached 90 degrees.

We still expect a new batch of showers and storms to develop tonight over the southern two-thirds of the state, generally from I-20 south. The Storm Prediction Center maintains an enhanced risk (level 3 out of 5) of severe thunderstorms, mostly for the potential of damaging straight-line winds. An isolated tornado or two can’t be totally ruled out.

New thunderstorm initiation should begin in the 7-8 p.m. time frame, with the storms developing southward during the night. After midnight the main threat of strong storms will be south of U.S. 80., or south of a line from Demopolis to Selma to Montgomery to Opelika. High-resolution model guidance suggests a bow-shaped echo will move across south Alabama before dawn with potential for damaging winds. Pay attention to severe thunderstorm warnings overnight as these storms could easily bring down trees.

Showers and storms will linger through midmorning Friday over southeast Alabama. Otherwise, Friday will feature a clearing sky with a high around 80 degrees.

THE ALABAMA WEEKEND: A cool, dry continental air mass will cover Alabama Saturday. We start the day with a low between 47 and 55 degrees. With a sunny sky, the high will be in the upper 70s over the northern counties and in the low 80s to the south. Sunday will be mostly sunny with a high in the low 80s for most communities.

NEXT WEEK: Showers and a few thunderstorms return to Alabama Monday into Tuesday morning. After a mostly dry Wednesday, occasional showers and storms are likely Thursday and Friday. It is looking like a relatively wet week. ON THIS DATE IN 1933: An estimated F4 tornado moved through Monroe, Cumberland and Russell counties in Kentucky along a 60-mile path. The town of Tompkinsville, Kentucky, was the hardest hit, with 18 people killed.

For more weather news and information from James Spann and his team, visit AlabamaWx.