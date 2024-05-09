James Spann: Strong storms for Alabama this morning; more possible tonight

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

RADAR CHECK: A line of thunderstorms is pushing southward through the Tennessee Valley early this morning. So far most of the storms have remained below severe limits, but a tornado watch is in effect until 10 a.m. north of a line from Millport to Jasper to Cullman to Fort Payne.

The main concern involves strong thunderstorm winds, but a brief, isolated tornado can’t be ruled out. The storms will continue to move southward, reaching the I-20/59 corridor by 8-9 a.m. (Tuscaloosa, Birmingham, Anniston, Gadsden). They drift into southeast Alabama by early afternoon.

Much of the state will be dry during the afternoon and evening, with some sun and highs in the mid to upper 80s.

TONIGHT: Another batch of rain and storms is expected to develop over the southern two-thirds of Alabama tonight, generally after 9 p.m. These storms, where they form, will be capable of producing damaging winds. An isolated tornado or two is also possible. The highest coverage of storms will likely be south of I-20 (Tuscaloosa to Birmingham to Anniston), and especially south of U.S. 80 (Demopolis to Selma to Montgomery to Opelika).

The Storm Prediction Center has a level 3 out of 5 enhanced risk defined for this potential tonight over much of central and south Alabama.

The storms will linger into early Friday morning over southeast Alabama and should be out of the state by midmorning. Otherwise, Friday will feature a clearing sky with a high around 80 degrees.

THE ALABAMA WEEKEND: A cool, dry continental air mass will cover Alabama Saturday. We start the day with a low between 47 and 55 degrees; then, with a sunny sky, the high will be in the upper 70s over the northern counties and the low 80s to the south. Sunday will be mostly sunny with a high in the low 80s for most communities.

NEXT WEEK: Showers and a few thunderstorms return to Alabama Monday into Tuesday morning. After a dry Wednesday, occasional showers and storms are likely Thursday and Friday.

ON THIS DATE IN 1933: An estimated F4 tornado moved through Monroe, Cumberland and Russell counties in Kentucky along a 60-mile path. The town of Tompkinsville, Kentucky, was the hardest hit, with 18 people killed.

