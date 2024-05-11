Recipe: Herb Chicken & Mushrooms with Brown Rice

Who could resist tender, juicy chicken thighs, garlic, herbs, mushrooms and fluffy brown rice? This easy Herb Chicken & Mushrooms with Brown Rice recipe is wholesome, comforting and delicious.

Chicken and rice will always be a favorite in our home. When I was younger, my mom would prepare the most delicious pot of chicken and rice during those cold winter nights. It’s something that I looked forward to and something that I wanted to pass on to my kids.

Even though I’ve perfected my mom’s famous recipe, I wanted to try and take it up a notch, so I decided to make Herb Chicken & Mushrooms with Brown Rice. This easy dish is packed with tons of flavor thanks to the fresh herbs, garlic and lemon juice.

To add a little bit more nutritious goodness to this recipe, I used Success Brown Rice. I love this rice because it combines a fluffy, slightly chewy texture with a nutty flavor, and it’s a great source of fiber and antioxidants.

Herb Chicken & Mushrooms with Brown Rice

Ingredients

4 bone-in, skin-on chicken thighs

3 tablespoons fresh lemon juice

1½ tablespoons chopped fresh rosemary

1½ tablespoons chopped fresh thyme

Salt and pepper to taste

2 tablespoons olive oil

2 bags Success Brown Rice

8 ounces sliced fresh mushrooms

2 tablespoons garlic paste

¾ cup water

Optional garnish: additional chopped fresh rosemary and thyme

Instructions

Place the chicken thighs in a large bowl and add lemon juice, 1 tablespoon of fresh rosemary, 1 tablespoon of fresh thyme and salt and pepper. Toss to coat and set aside. Heat a large skillet to medium-high heat and add 2 tablespoons of olive oil. Add seasoned chicken thighs to the skillet and cook for 5-7 minutes or until you can easily flip over the chicken. Flip and continue to cook for 6 to 7 more minutes, or until thoroughly cooked and no longer pink. While the chicken is cooking, cook 2 bags of rice per the instructions on the package and set aside. When the chicken is done, remove from the skillet and set aside. Add the mushrooms, garlic paste and water to the same skillet. Cook for about 3 minutes and add in the brown rice, the rest of the herbs and salt and pepper to taste. Stir to combine and cook for an additional 5 minutes. Add the chicken back to the skillet and place on top of the rice. Garnish with more herbs, if desired, and serve. Enjoy.

Andrea Mathis is a registered dietitian and owner of Beautiful Eats & Things. For more great recipes, visit beautifuleatsandthings.com.