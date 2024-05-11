Recipe: Herb Chicken & Mushrooms with Brown Rice
Who could resist tender, juicy chicken thighs, garlic, herbs, mushrooms and fluffy brown rice? This easy Herb Chicken & Mushrooms with Brown Rice recipe is wholesome, comforting and delicious.
Chicken and rice will always be a favorite in our home. When I was younger, my mom would prepare the most delicious pot of chicken and rice during those cold winter nights. It’s something that I looked forward to and something that I wanted to pass on to my kids.
Even though I’ve perfected my mom’s famous recipe, I wanted to try and take it up a notch, so I decided to make Herb Chicken & Mushrooms with Brown Rice. This easy dish is packed with tons of flavor thanks to the fresh herbs, garlic and lemon juice.
To add a little bit more nutritious goodness to this recipe, I used Success Brown Rice. I love this rice because it combines a fluffy, slightly chewy texture with a nutty flavor, and it’s a great source of fiber and antioxidants.
Herb Chicken & Mushrooms with Brown Rice
Click here for a printable recipe.
Ingredients
- 4 bone-in, skin-on chicken thighs
- 3 tablespoons fresh lemon juice
- 1½ tablespoons chopped fresh rosemary
- 1½ tablespoons chopped fresh thyme
- Salt and pepper to taste
- 2 tablespoons olive oil
- 2 bags Success Brown Rice
- 8 ounces sliced fresh mushrooms
- 2 tablespoons garlic paste
- ¾ cup water
- Optional garnish: additional chopped fresh rosemary and thyme
Instructions
- Place the chicken thighs in a large bowl and add lemon juice, 1 tablespoon of fresh rosemary, 1 tablespoon of fresh thyme and salt and pepper.
- Toss to coat and set aside.
- Heat a large skillet to medium-high heat and add 2 tablespoons of olive oil.
- Add seasoned chicken thighs to the skillet and cook for 5-7 minutes or until you can easily flip over the chicken.
- Flip and continue to cook for 6 to 7 more minutes, or until thoroughly cooked and no longer pink.
- While the chicken is cooking, cook 2 bags of rice per the instructions on the package and set aside.
- When the chicken is done, remove from the skillet and set aside.
- Add the mushrooms, garlic paste and water to the same skillet.
- Cook for about 3 minutes and add in the brown rice, the rest of the herbs and salt and pepper to taste.
- Stir to combine and cook for an additional 5 minutes.
- Add the chicken back to the skillet and place on top of the rice.
- Garnish with more herbs, if desired, and serve. Enjoy.
Andrea Mathis is a registered dietitian and owner of Beautiful Eats & Things. For more great recipes, visit beautifuleatsandthings.com.