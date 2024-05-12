Erin Grantham helps Enterprise, Alabama, stand out as an industrious (and quirky) city

As the executive director at Enterprise Chamber of Commerce, Erin Grantham is the expert on small things.

She is in charge of the town’s St. Patrick’s Day parade, billed as the smallest in the world. In the same weekend, Enterprise hosts a small “Half-K” race that spans about 547 yards. And she’s quick to point out that the mascot of Enterprise is a small bug — the boll weevil.

But these small things come from big ideas, which is what makes Grantham so good at her job. In her role, she guides the chamber’s mission to serve almost 650 businesses and community organizations. She and her team champion the growth of business, industry and community, fostering a collaborative environment where stakeholders unite for collective progress.

Grantham also orchestrates programs and events that provide invaluable resources and networking opportunities. The chamber is the go-to hub for business and community development.

Here, she explains why Alabama and Enterprise have a huge place in her heart.

This is Alabama: How would you describe the people of Alabama?

Erin Grantham: The people of Alabama truly personify the spirit of Southern hospitality. No matter which part of the state I have traveled to, from Mobile to Huntsville and everywhere in between, the people I meet are so kind and generous. Alabamians have a heart for serving others and understand the value of supporting their communities in times of triumph and tragedy. Most Alabamians are humble, resourceful people full of grit and grace. They face their challenges with unbelievable optimism, own their failures and quietly celebrate their successes.

TIA: Name an Alabamian who inspires you. Why?

Grantham: Rosa Parks easily comes to mind whenever I think of inspirational Alabamians. It took an extraordinary amount of courage to refuse to give up her seat on that bus and take a stand against injustice. Her actions that day helped to change the course of history. Change isn’t always easy but is sometimes necessary. It takes a lot of grit and grace to take a stand for what is right and effectively demonstrate how to be the change that you wish to see in the world.

TIA: What is your favorite part about living in Alabama?

Grantham: There are many wonderful things about living in Alabama, so it would be hard to choose a “favorite” part. Personally, I love the weather (most of the time). In south Alabama, we are fortunate to enjoy warmer temperatures for almost nine months out of the year. This provides a great opportunity to visit many of the outdoor festivals, concerts and events across the state. It also gives us more time to visit and explore some of Alabama’s most beautiful beaches and lakes, which is something else that I love about living here.

TIA: What do you love most about your hometown?

Grantham: I have only been in Enterprise, Alabama, since 2010, but it is absolutely my hometown. We are the home of the Boll Weevil Monument — the world’s first monument built to honor an agricultural pest — and we are proud of it. As the boll weevil made its way to Enterprise from Mexico in the early 1900s, it began devouring the cotton crops and devastated the local economy. Through innovative thinking, resourcefulness, community efforts and perseverance, the farmers switched from cotton to peanuts and began to rebuild and restore our local economy. The Boll Weevil Monument was erected in 1919. This landmark is situated in the heart of our downtown and serves as a reminder of our resilience and the ability to triumph over adversity.

Since then, we’ve incorporated the boll weevil into just about anything we can. As you travel around Enterprise, you will notice many of our businesses have “Weevil” somewhere in their name. You’ll also find mini statues, T-shirts, postcards, lapel pins and other merchandise for sale at many of our small businesses. In recent years we’ve added a beautiful mural and a community art project. The community art project began as we approached the centennial celebration of the Boll Weevil Monument. The project is called “Weevil Way” and includes over 30 different weevils around town, individually designed to reflect the business or organization that it represents. It’s a super fun way to tell our story and invite people to explore Enterprise. I love our community’s commitment to preserving the past, as well as the enthusiasm we share in shaping the future.

TIA: If you had to make a soundtrack about your life in Alabama, name three songs you would choose and explain why they made the list.

Grantham: “Sweet Home Alabama” by Lynyrd Skynyrd – This song has got to be one of the most played songs in Alabama history. I can’t imagine any sporting event, wedding or other social function that I’ve ever been to in Alabama that hasn’t played this song at some point. It’s ingrained in so many of my fondest memories.

“My Home’s in Alabama” by Alabama – As I was growing up, I think we all dreamed about leaving Alabama behind and discovering someplace “better.” While I love to travel and explore other places around the world, my home is truly in Alabama.

“Rise Up” by Andra Day – We all have days that we don’t feel adequate. This seems especially when you’re in the public eye. This song is a great reminder to keep pushing through.

This story was previously published by This is Alabama. Want to read more good news about Alabama? Sign up for the This is Alabama newsletter here.