Gulf State Park unveils new cabins at Lake Shelby

Government officials, civic leaders and Alabama State Parks personnel gathered recently to officially open the new Lakeside Cabins at Gulf State Park.

The event marked the end of a major renovation project after Hurricane Sally severely damaged the cabins in September 2020. At a cost of $8.8 million, the project replaced 17 damaged structures with 20 modern lakeside cabins.

All 20 cabins have direct access to Lake Shelby and are equipped with modern furniture, kitchen appliances, laundry rooms and screened patios, and will accommodate up to eight overnight guests.

“This is a special day because we’re finally open for business again at the Lakeside Cabins,” said Chris Blankenship, commissioner of the Alabama Department of Conservation and Natural Resources. “We’re committed to creating a first-class guest experience at every state park, and these gorgeous cabins definitely deliver on that promise. It’s rewarding to see these cabins looking better than ever.”

The new Lakeside Cabins increase Gulf State Park’s lakeside lodging inventory to 30 cabins. Also of note, two of the new cabins are fully compliant with the Americans with Disabilities Act. Reservations can be made online or by calling 251-923-3900.

Gulf Shores Mayor Robert Craft said he expects the new cabins to quickly become a popular destination for visitors.

“Gulf State Park is one of our area’s top attractions, and these projects show the deep commitment that the Alabama State Parks system has to Alabama’s Gulf Coast,” Craft said. “It’s wonderful to have such fantastic partners who make our area better by improving and expanding offerings for those visiting from near and far.”

In addition, officials noted the recent reopening of the park’s Romar Beach Access, a project that featured construction of a permanent restroom facility and beach boardwalk with outdoor showers, as well as expansion and paving of the parking area and the addition of electric vehicle charging capabilities. At a cost of $700,000 and funded by state bonds, the project significantly expanded beach access for Gulf State Park guests and area residents.

“We’ve already heard from so many Orange Beach residents who are thankful for the reopening of Romar Beach Access and all of the new amenities there,” Orange Beach Mayor Tony Kennon said.

Blankenship noted how both projects benefit local residents and visitors to Gulf State Park.

“The Romar Beach Access is highly used by local residents and the new cabins will bring in visitors from inside and outside of Alabama. These visitors will pump a lot of money into the Baldwin County and state economy. It is just another example of how we are using the beauty and splendor of the outdoors that God has so richly blessed us with to bring people to Alabama,” Blankenship said.

This story previously was published on the Alabama Department of Conservation and Natural Resources’ Outdoor Alabama website.