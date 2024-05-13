Here’s why Bob Baumhower calls Alabama home
He might have been born in Virginia, but Bob Baumhower is one of Alabama’s favorite legends. From his time playing for Coach Bear Bryant to his current role as CEO of Aloha Hospitality, Baumhower is passionate about giving his all to the state he calls home.
“When we moved to Tuscaloosa, I was a senior in high school and I wasn’t really excited about the move,” he says. “But it’s the best thing that ever happened to me.”
It was then that he started his epic football career, which led to 10 years with the Miami Dolphins.
After retiring, he started his culinary journey. He first partnered with Joe Namath and Richard Todd in a renowned Ft. Lauderdale hotspot. During this time, he tried Buffalo wings for the first time and had the idea to open a wing restaurant. He knew the perfect place for it – Tuscaloosa.
Nowadays, he runs the Baumhower’s Victory Grille franchise with 10 restaurants throughout the state, as well as Dauphin’s in downtown Mobile.
While his culinary empire operates restaurants in other states, Alabama will always be his favorite place. Here, he explains why Alabama is special to him.
This is Alabama: How would you describe the people of Alabama?
Bob Baumhower: I think as much or more than any place I’ve been, family matters here. That’s important to me. And then, relationships matter.
I’m in the hospitality business and we always talk about, “What’s the definition of hospitality?” It’s basically creating a cordial, warm welcome. And to me, the folks in Alabama have written a book on Southern hospitality.
TIA: What do you think is the most beautiful place in Alabama?
Baumhower: There are so many. Well, I love the water and I love the beaches of Alabama. Orange Beach, Gulf Shores — I love that part of Alabama.
But we have a little farm in Ozark, Alabama. We have some pastureland, and we have some rolling hills. Right now, when you get up in the morning, there’ll be a flock of turkeys out in the pasture. Then you got the beautiful sunrise above the woods. That’s a gorgeous part of the state.
We have a restaurant in Huntsville, and up there, you have the northeast corner where you’ve got all of those beautiful — I don’t know if you call it, mountains, but I guess that’s the southern tip of the Appalachians. And that’s another kind of beauty.
There’s just so much here. Lake Tuscaloosa, the Black Warrior River, the Alabama River. I’m really into that kind of stuff.
So I don’t know if I could tell you what’s the most beautiful part. It depends on the time of year. Down here where we’re at, when the azaleas start coming out in Mobile, it’s just something to behold. So it just depends on the time of year.
I think the beauty of Alabama, to me, is just the diversity. Whether you’ve got the beautiful beaches in the south or the topography in the north, and then all the beautiful rivers.
TIA: Where is one place in Alabama you want to go but haven’t visited yet?
Baumhower: I keep hearing about Lake Martin. I got all these buddies that have places on Lake Martin, and I hear all these stories about the goings on, on the weekend, during the summer on Lake Martin, and I’ve never experienced that.
I love Lake Tuscaloosa. When we moved there when I was a senior in high school, I got into skiing and all that. So I saw every inch of Lake Tuscaloosa.
TIA: Name an Alabamian who inspires you.
Baumhower: Well, that is a real simple one. Coach Bryant. He changed my life, and he changed the way I looked at things. He made me see a vision that I didn’t have for myself.
Coach Bryant was about you being the best person you could be first, and then being the best football player you could be. So he was big on building character and discipline, appreciation, respect, all of those things. And to me, that’s the foundation of his success. And actually, I see the same thing in Coach Saban. It’s the foundation of what Ms. Terry and Coach Saban got done in Alabama.
I took what Coach Bryant taught me and I applied it later, whether it’s when I went to Miami or now that I’m in the restaurant business. A lot of folks talk about the hospitality business being one of the toughest businesses there is. And it’s a challenge, I assure you. But I look at what he taught me and what he inspired me to be as a gift that keeps giving.
I try to share the lessons he gave me with the people who work with me. Sometimes people listen; sometimes they don’t. But I feel like he really showed me something and that, without his teachings, I would’ve never been able to do the things that I’ve done. And that includes being a dad or a husband or all the above. I can’t say enough about Coach Bryant. He’s just amazing.
