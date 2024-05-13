James Spann: More showers, storms for Alabama Tuesday afternoon; drier Wednesday

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

RADAR CHECK: Most of Alabama is rain-free this afternoon, although showers continue over the far southern counties in the broad zone from Mobile to Dothan. The best chance of rain tonight will remain near the Gulf Coast, where a flash flood watch remains in effect.

The weather stays unsettled Tuesday, with a good chance of showers and storms by afternoon into the evening — not an all-day rain, but where the storms form, they could be strong, with potential for some small hail and gusty winds. A marginal risk (level 1 of 5) covers almost all of Alabama.

Drier air moves into Alabama Wednesday. Other than the chance of a few isolated showers over the Tennessee Valley, the rest of the state will be dry with a high in the low 80s. Thursday will be dry statewide with a good supply of sunshine and a high in the mid 80s.

FRIDAY AND THE WEEKEND: Rain returns to Alabama Friday as a surface low approaches; the rain could be heavy at times through Friday night. For now, it looks like any risk of severe storms will be confined to areas close to the Gulf Coast. We’re seeing better model agreement in the weekend weather situation; we will need to hang on to a chance of rain Saturday (especially during the morning), but Sunday looks dry with a good supply of sunshine. Highs will be in the low to mid 80s.

NEXT WEEK: The weather looks warm and dry Monday and Tuesday with highs in the upper 80s. Global models are now suggesting some risk of rain in the Wednesday-Thursday time frame. ON THIS DATE IN 1980: An F3 tornado ripped directly through the center of Kalamazoo, Michigan, killing five people, injuring 79, leaving 1,200 homeless and causing $50 million in damage.

ON THIS DATE IN 1995: An outbreak produced tornadoes extending from the Mississippi River near Burlington, Iowa, to the west of Bloomington, Illinois. Two violent tornadoes, each ranked at F4 intensity, were reported.

For more weather news and information from James Spann and his team, visit AlabamaWx.