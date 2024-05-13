UAB opens Brain Aging and Memory Hub to address cognitive brain health and memory disorders in Alabama

The University of Alabama at Birmingham celebrated the opening of the UAB Brain Aging and Memory Hub last month. The effort was made possible by the UAB Health System and the UAB Marnix E. Heersink School of Medicine.

Today as many as 80,000 Alabamians have possible early signs of memory problems. Additionally, Alzheimer’s disease is ranked second in Alabama’s state mortality rate. The new hub was created to anticipate the increased needs of the population and will address the full spectrum of cognitive brain health and memory disorders.

The hub houses two divisions in the UAB Department of Neurology: the Division of Neuropsychology and the Division of Cognitive and Behavioral Neurology. In addition to the two divisions, the Alzheimer’s Disease Center and the UAB Evelyn F. McKnight Brain Institute are located in the new space.

“We were tasked with a mission to create a new care model that would advance the research and meet the clinical needs of our patients,” said Dr. David Geldmacher, director of the UAB Division of Cognitive and Behavioral Neurology. “We realized we did not need more of what we’ve been doing, but rather needed to develop a different system all together. The new hub is a unique, integrated model that we have yet to see at other institutions.”

Memory disorders are often complex conditions and require a team approach, including neurologists, nurses and nurse practitioners, nurse care managers, pharmacy specialists, and social workers and counselors. The new Brain Aging and Memory Hub will increase collaboration and streamline efforts from prevention to research, to clinical care.

Learn more about UAB Medicine’s Alzheimer’s and dementia services here.

“Each member of our team plays a crucial role in fostering research and compassionate care for our patients,” Geldmacher said. “Being able to walk down the hallway, instead of hopping on a call, will eliminate barriers and create a more cohesive and effective environment.”

Ronald Lazar, Ph.D., director of the Division of Neuropsychology and UAB Evelyn F. McKnight Brain Institute, and his team look forward to advancing brain aging and cognitive decline research and care in the new hub.

“Studies show that 40 percent of all dementia cases can be either postponed or prevented entirely,” Lazar said. “There are lifestyle behaviors and risk factor management tools that can mitigate and prevent future memory problems. We want to promote brain health across people’s lifespans, not only once they hit 60.”

The nearly 20,000-square-foot Brain Aging and Memory Hub is located on the newly renovated fifth floor of UAB Callahan Eye Hospital.