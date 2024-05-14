Alabama National Guard unit renovates Girl Scouts camp on Lake Martin

Members of the Alabama National Guard’s 187th Fighter Wing Civil Engineering Squadron recently spent a day renovating Camp Kiwanis Girl Scout Camp in Eclectic. Projects included adding new flooring, replacing roof shingles and other needed improvements. The Girl Scouts use the facilities at the retreat for their camp activities. The camp is located on Alabama Power‘s Lake Martin.
Members of the 187th Fighter Wing Civil Engineering Squadron stand in a facility at Camp Kiwanis Girl Scout Camp in Eclectic. The Girl Scouts use the facilities for camp activities. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Jeffery Foster)
Members of the 187th Fighter Wing Civil Engineering Squadron add new flooring in a facility at Camp Kiwanis Girl Scout Camp in Eclectic. The Girl Scouts use the facilities for camp activities. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Michael Fant)
Members of the 187th Fighter Wing Civil Engineering Squadron stand in front of a dorm at Camp Kiwanis Girl Scout Camp in Eclectic. The camp is located on Lake Martin. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Jeffery Foster)
Members of the 187th Fighter Wing Civil Engineering Squadron lay flooring in a facility at Camp Kiwanis Girl Scout Camp in Eclectic. The Girl Scouts use the facilities for camp activities. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Jeffery Foster)
Tech. Sgt. Harold Williams, Civil Engineering Squadron, Heating Ventilation and Air Conditioning, Supervisor, of the 187th Fighter Wing, Dannelly Field, Alabama, adds new flooring at Camp Kiwanis Girl Scout Camp in Eclectic. The Girl Scouts use the facilities for camp activities. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Jeffery Foster)
Members of the 187th Fighter Wing Civil Engineering Squadron add new roofing on a facility at Camp Kiwanis Girl Scout Camp in Eclectic. The Girl Scouts use the facilities for camp activities. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Michael Fant)