Community slam dunk: Barry, Mobile APSO members score big in Prichard

Sometimes the goal is goals.

After more than six months of fundraising and organizing, the Plant Barry Chapter of the Alabama Power Service Organization (APSO) installed basketball goals alongside Mobile Division APSO members at Highpoint Park in Prichard.

“People from the Prichard community started reaching out about six months ago about installing basketball goals,” said Nick King, Plant Barry security officer.

“We created a fundraiser to raise money, held a free-throw competition in the parking lot at Plant Barry, as well as received donations from outside of the community,” said Tabatha Wright, Safety and Health specialist at Plant Barry. “A lot of our projects have sponsors, but this project was different. All of the money for this came from our employee efforts.”

Plant Barry and Mobile APSO volunteers work to install basketball goals. (Allanah Taylor / Alabama News Center) High Point Park in Prichard is now home to a basketball court. (Allanah Taylor / Alabama News Center)

King grew up in the area and knows the significance of children having access to outdoor recreation.

“Not only just me, but several folks in this area signed basketball scholarships from playing on this court,” he said. “I played basketball at Faulkner University and that’s where I received my degree to now work for Alabama Power. Another guy that came from this court was Mikhail Torrance, who played for the University of Alabama.”

The basketball goals were taken down from Highpoint Park around 18 years ago and replaced with tennis courts.

“Living in this area, I’ve never seen a person play a day of tennis on this court,” King said. “This used to be a prominent park where people would come to play basketball and benefit from it. It gave children something to do all year long. There’s a splash pad, football and baseball fields, but without those, after a certain age, children don’t have anything to do.”

“It feels good to lend a helping hand to local sports facilities here in Prichard,” said Jake Townsend, Alabama Power lineman at the Eight Mile community in Mobile County.

“Alabama Power’s support has made a significant difference in enhancing the recreational opportunities available to our residents,” Prichard Mayor Jimmie Gardner said. “The addition of these amenities not only promotes physical activity and healthy living but also fosters a sense of community and belonging among our residents.”