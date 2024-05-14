James Spann: Strong storms possible across north Alabama tonight

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

RADAR CHECK: A band of strong thunderstorms is pushing into the northwest corner of Alabama at midafternoon; these storms are producing small hail and gusty winds. A severe thunderstorm watch has been issued for the western half of the Tennessee Valley until 8 p.m.

Showers are also possible over the southern two-thirds of the state tonight, but rain amounts there should be fairly light and spotty.

Much of Alabama will be dry Wednesday with intervals of sun, but a few showers will be possible over the Tennessee Valley — nothing widespread or heavy. The high will be in the low 80s for most communities with a mix of sun and clouds.

Thursday will be dry and warm. With a partly to mostly sunny sky, the high will rise into the mid to upper 80s.

FRIDAY AND THE WEEKEND: Another disturbance will bring rain into Alabama and the Deep South during the day Friday. Models are trending a little slower, suggesting the most widespread rain will come late Friday afternoon, Friday night and Saturday. It certainly won’t rain all day Saturday, but occasional rain and a few thunderstorms are likely. The heaviest rain will likely come over the southern half of the state. The overall severe weather threat looks fairly low at this point.

Sunday will be dry. With ample sunshine, temperatures reach the mid 80s by afternoon.

NEXT WEEK: An upper ridge will build over the Gulf Coast region, and the latest global model data suggests much of the week will be warm and dry, with highs in the upper 80s on most days. ON THIS DATE IN 1923: An early-morning, violent estimated F5 tornado cut a 45-mile path of destruction through Howard and Mitchell counties in Texas. Twenty-three people lost their lives and 250 suffered injuries. The path width reached 1.5 miles at one point, and entire farms were “wiped off the face of the earth.” The First Baptist Church in Colorado City, Texas, became an emergency hospital for tornado victims.

ON THIS DATE IN 1990: Thunderstorms developed ahead of a cold front produced severe weather from northwest Texas to western Missouri. Severe thunderstorms spawned 17 tornadoes, including nine in Texas. Four tornadoes in Texas injured nine people. Thunderstorms in Texas also produced hail 4 inches in diameter at Shamrock and 4½ inches in diameter near Guthrie.

For more weather news and information from James Spann and his team, visit AlabamaWx.