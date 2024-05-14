Sloss Tech aligning with gener8tor Healthcare Conference in June: This year’s gatherings expected to bring hundreds to Downtown Birmingham

TechBirmingham is collaborating with gener8tor, a nationally ranked venture capital firm and accelerator, to align two tech-focused conferences to take place in downtown Birmingham during the same week in June. The partnership will bring hundreds of investors, entrepreneurs, and thought leaders to the city for three days of innovation and technology programming.

“We’re thrilled to announce this partnership between the 2024 gener8tor Healthcare Conference and Sloss Tech,” said Deon Gordon, president and CEO of TechBirmingham. “In order for our state to excel in these global, competitive landscapes, we will have to be more sophisticated, more innovative — and, in this case, more collaborative than ever. I’m grateful for gener8tor’s shared desire to showcase Birmingham as we welcome investors, founders, entrepreneurs and ecosystem leaders from across the nation.”

Sloss Tech, the five-time sold-out tech conference is scheduled for Thursday, June 27-Friday, June 28, at Lyric Theatre, 1800 Third Ave. N., Birmingham. It has become the premier event for Alabama’s tech community, where founders, startups and companies can share ideas, build relationships with one another, and push the boundaries of innovation.

The two-day gener8tor Healthcare Conference, presented by Prosper, is scheduled for Wednesday, June 26-Thursday, June 27, at Workplay. The two-day event highlights healthcare innovations, the leaders making such innovations possible, and how new technologies and business models will reinvent the industry. Attendees include leading organizations, corporations, investors and startups across digital health, health equity, medtech, biotech, pharma, wellness and mental health sectors.

“By putting the gener8tor Healthcare Conference and Sloss Tech in the same week, we are creating a three-day lineup of content and networking that showcases our state as a focal point of innovation to our out-of-town attendees and provides unparalleled opportunities for local leaders to learn and connect,” said Emily Wykle, regional vice president at gener8tor. “Those three days in June will be a moment for Alabama’s innovation ecosystem to really shine.”

Highlights of the Partnership:

· Invite-only innovation tour – In partnership with Prosper, gener8tor will host a Birmingham Innovation Tour, highlighting leaders and institutions who shape the city, including Birmingham Civil Rights Institute, UAB, Southern Research, and Innovation Depot.

· HealthTech breakout session at Sloss Tech – gener8tor will curate a HealthTech-focused breakout session, bringing pioneering leaders and ideas in HealthTech to the Sloss Tech breakout stages at Sidewalk Film Center + Cinema.

· Prosper HealthTech Accelerator VIP Dinner & Showcase – Sloss Tech attendees are invited to attend gener8tor’s VIP dinner on the evening of June 26, where city leaders will highlight why Birmingham is the best place to start a healthtech company, and portfolio companies will have the opportunity to pitch.

Tickets to Sloss Tech 2024 can be purchased online: VIP ($339) and general admission ($239). Discounted tickets are available for TechBirmingham members.

Register for free tickets to gener8tor’s Healthcare Conference here.