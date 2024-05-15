James Spann: Rain, storms return to Alabama Friday

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

QUIET WEATHER: We note a few small, isolated showers across northeast Alabama this afternoon. Otherwise, the sky is partly sunny with temperatures in the 70s over the northern half of the state and 80s over the southern counties. Tonight will be mostly fair with a low between 60 and 65 degrees.

Thursday will be mostly sunny with a high in the mid to upper 80s.

FRIDAY AND THE WEEKEND: Rain returns to Alabama during the day Friday ahead of the next storm system. While a shower is possible Friday morning, the more widespread rain will come Friday afternoon and night. The Storm Prediction Center has defined a slight risk (level 2 out of 5) of severe thunderstorms for parts of west and southwest Alabama; the rest of the state is in a marginal risk (level 1).

There is a good bit of uncertainty involving how the storm environment evolves. For now, it looks like the higher chance of severe thunderstorms will be over the southern half of the state, where better instability values will be in place. The main threats will come from strong, potentially damaging straight-line winds and hail, but an isolated tornado is certainly possible (mainly over south Alabama).

Rain could also be heavy at times late Friday and Friday night. Some flooding could develop over the southern half of the state.

The larger rain mass should move out of the state by midday Saturday; we expect just a few lingering, scattered showers Saturday afternoon. The high will be close to 80 Friday, followed by low 80s Saturday.

Sunday will be sunny and warm, with a high between 85 and 89 degrees.

NEXT WEEK: Global models suggest some risk of isolated showers Wednesday over the northern half of the state; otherwise, the week looks dry. It will be the hottest week so far this year, with afternoon temperatures reaching the low 90s on most days. ON THIS DATE IN 1957: An F4 tornado killed 20 people in Silverton, Texas. A 5,000-pound gasoline storage tank was reportedly carried 1.5 miles and dropped into a lake.

ON THIS DATE IN 1968: An F5 tornado moved through Butler, Chickasaw, Floyd, Franklin and Howard counties in northeast Iowa, killing 13 people.

For more weather news and information from James Spann and his team, visit AlabamaWx.