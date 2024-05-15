Owner of Alabama’s Bob Sykes Bar-B-Q a finalist for American Royal Barbecue Hall of Fame

One of Alabama’s best-known names in barbecue is among 10 finalists to be inducted into the American Royal Barbecue Hall of Fame.

Van Sykes, owner of Bob Sykes Bar-B-Q in Bessemer, is one of 10 finalists competing for four spots to be inducted this year. The inductees will be announced May 22.

“Thankful to be honored and it’s only possible by standing on the shoulders of all the good people that have been part of the Bob Sykes Bar-B-Q family over the 67 years,” Sykes said. “Thankful to have made it this far in the restaurant business. Can’t make it this far without my loyal customers and dedicated, hard-working employees.”

Sykes is the only finalist from Alabama vying for the prestigious honor. The 10 finalists were selected by a committee that evaluated 83 nominees.

The finalists are:

Danielle Bennett, Auburndale, Florida.

Rick Browne, Portland, Oregon.

Steve Grady, Dudley, North Carolina.

Andy Husbands, Andover, Massachusetts.

David Klose, Houston, Texas.

Ed Maurin, Kansas City, Missouri.

Phillip McClard, Hot Springs, Arkansas.

Roy Pérez, Lockhard, Texas.

Malcom Reed, Herenando, Mississippi.

Van Sykes, Bessemer, Alabama.

“Cooking barbecue the way we do is hard to do,” Sykes said. “Times may have changed, but nothing has changed in the way we prepare and cook barbecue over an open fire pit located in the center of the dining room for guests to watch. We’ll keep the fire burning and look forward to serving you for another 67 years.”

The American Royal Barbecue Hall of Fame is dedicated to recognizing, documenting and preserving the heritage of barbecue. The finalists were selected based on their contributions and achievements within the barbecue community. The Barbecue Hall of Fame aims to educate others about barbecue’s history and traditions while also honoring individuals who have made an outstanding impact on the world of barbecue.

In addition to the four living Hall of Fame inductees to be announced from this year’s finalists on May 22, the Hall of Fame will also announce three legacy inductees who have died. This year’s inductees will be recognized Nov. 2 during the 44th American Royal World Series of Barbecue in Kansas City, Kansas. For more information about the American Royal Barbecue Hall of Fame, visit barbecuehalloffame.com.