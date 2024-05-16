Can’t Miss Alabama: Get a head start to the Hangout Music Festival, Birmingham Taco Fest

Hangout Music Festival

The annual Hangout Music Festival will return to the sandy beaches of Gulf Shores May 17-19. This year’s headlining acts are Zach Bryan, Lana Del Rey and Odesza with performances by The Chainsmokers, Cage the Elephant, Dominic Fike and numerous other artists. Experience everything from a dip in the Gulf to a hammock session in the shade. For festival tickets and lodging packages, visit hangoutmusicfest.com.

Woodstock Music Festival

The town of Woodstock will host its annual Woodstock Music Festival at Holiday Raceway Saturday, May 18. Roots and Boots is headlining the show with Aaron Tippin, Collin Raye and Sammy Kershaw. Gates open at 3 p.m. and the show starts at 4 p.m. with April Rice, Bryan Parks, Garrett Payne and Jackson Chase. Concessions and food trucks will be onsite. Coolers and pets are not allowed. Admission for the family-friendly event is $20 per vehicle, with parking donations going to the Woodstock Community Library building and education fund.

Red Bluff Music, Arts & Food Festival

The second annual Red Bluff Music, Arts & Food Festival is slated for May 17-19 at Montgomery’s Riverfront Park. A celebration of the region’s musical heritage, the festival will feature performances by Eric Gales, the Jerry Douglas Band, West Love and other artists. Additionally, the festival will highlight the visual arts scene in the community, with talented local artists showcasing their work. Attendees can also indulge in Southern cuisine crafted by the area’s culinary maestros. For more information and tickets, go to redblufffest.com.

Steve Miller Band in concert

The Steve Miller Band will perform at the Huntsville Classic with The UnOrthodocs benefiting the Huntsville Hospital Foundation. Miller has been an enlivening presence on the American music scene for more than half a century – and, in the course of that era, his releases have sold tens of millions of records and been streamed several billion times. Miller’s “Greatest Hits 1974-78” received the RIAA Diamond award with sales of more than 15 million copies. The concert takes place at the Orion Amphitheater Saturday, May 18.

Birmingham Taco Fest

Bare Hands Inc. presents the annual Birmingham Taco Fest Sunday, May 19, from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Sloss Furnaces. Featuring 25 of Birmingham’s top taco vendors competing to be crowned top taco, the event will be packed with something for the entire family, including food trucks, dessert vendors, music, community arts activities and an art market. Proceeds benefit Bare Hands Inc., an arts organization dedicated to creating meaningful art experiences for artists and the community. Advance admission is $10, event day is $15 and children ages 12 and younger are admitted free. The event is rain or shine. Visit the website for the complete lineup.

Lionel Richie with Earth, Wind & Fire tickets for sale

Legendary singer, songwriter and producer Lionel Richie will extend his “Sing A Song All Night Long” tour with one of the best-selling bands of all time, Earth, Wind & Fire. Richie is known for hits such as “Endless Love,” “Lady” and “All Night Long.” Earth, Wind & Fire’s hits include “Let’s Groove,” “September” and “Reasons.” The tour will arrive on Tuesday, May 28, at the Birmingham-Jefferson Convention Complex. Purchase tickets at ticketmaster.com.

Alabama Veterans Memorial Park

Veterans will be celebrated with activities at the Alabama Veterans Memorial Park in Birmingham Sunday, May 19, from 1:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. There is no admission fee, and all activities are outdoors. The newest StepStones installed will be dedicated during a ceremony honoring those whose names are on the engraved bricks. StepStones are permanently installed to honor any veteran, living or deceased, and are dedicated twice a year. Prior to the event, guests can view the Regiment of Columns, where they will see stories, letters, artwork and inscriptions about Alabama veterans and the state’s 24 Medal of Honor recipients. Next to the columns is the Hall of Honor, where guests can see the names of the 11,000 Alabamians who lost their lives in the service of the U.S. Free shuttles will be provided from the parking area to the park, and seating is provided at the event.

Birmingham Stallions

The Birmingham Stallions will face the Houston Roughnecks Saturday, May 18, at 7 p.m. at Protective Stadium. Click here for the complete schedule. Buy tickets here. Follow the Birmingham Stallions on X, Facebook and Instagram.

Cahaba Lily Festival

Celebrate the beauty of the Cahaba Lily Saturday, May 18, in West Blocton. Larry Davenport, professor of biology at Samford University and the world’s leading authority on the lily, will provide the keynote presentation. Morning festivities are from 9 a.m. to noon, with vendors on the street, a children’s play area, presentations by environmental groups and lunch in the Cahaba Lily Center. Afternoon festivities are from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m., with shuttles to and from the Cahaba Lily Center and canoes available for rent by the Cahaba River Society.