Connected Jasper brings free public Wi-Fi to Alabama city

Free public Wi-Fi is now accessible in Jasper, thanks to a collaboration between Alabama Power and Tengo Internet.

Connected Jasper is supported by a $1.6 million federal grant from the Department of the Interior and the Alabama Department of Labor through the Abandoned Mine Lands Program. This project is designed to boost economic opportunities in the area and improve the overall quality of life for the community.

“Today’s announcement shows that our city is moving in the right direction to be prepared for the 21st century,” said Jasper Mayor David O’Mary. “We aim to be progressive in our endeavors to assist the residents and businesses in the region, ensuring that we are well-prepared for growth and stability. We appreciate the collaboration with Tengo Internet and Alabama Power, a company that has been by our side since the beginning to make this a reality.”

Tengo Internet provides the access through Alabama Power’s fiber infrastructure.

“Our company feels strongly that all communities deserve equitable access to resources and opportunities,” said Joseph Brown, Alabama Power Western Division area manager. “Through our fiber infrastructure we use to reliably serve our customers, we are working with communities where we have additional fiber capacity to bring vital services like internet access to rural and underserved areas.”

Joseph Brown, Alabama Power Western Division area manager, speaks at the Connected Jasper unveiling. (Ben Marsh / Alabama News Center) The public gathered for the unveiling of Connected Jasper free public Wi-Fi. (Ben Marsh / Alabama News Center) Jasper Mayor David O’Mary speaks at the Connected Jasper unveiling. (Ben Marsh / Alabama News Center) The public gathered for the unveiling of Connected Jasper free public Wi-Fi. (Ben Marsh / Alabama News Center) Alabama Power’s fiber infrastructure helped make Connected Jasper a reality. (Ben Marsh / Alabama News Center)

Several locations in Jasper will be equipped with public Wi-Fi access points, including the downtown entertainment areas, which will provide free internet access to students, residents, businesses and visitors.

Additionally, access points will be located at two public schools in the city, five housing authorities, the Jasper Public Library and the city-owned ballpark. The network is designed to support up to 500 devices at one time with approximately 53 access points.