EcoWild Expo draws Alabama outdoor lovers

EcoWild Expo, an outdoor lifestyle and conservation expo on the Gulf Coast, kicked off in Mobile on May 10, bringing three days of family-fun activities, vendors from across the South and education on subjects like hunting, fishing, camping, hiking, birdwatching, conservation and more.

Hosted at the Mobile Convention Center, EcoWild was produced by PMT Publishing and Mobile Bay Magazine to bring outdoor enthusiasts the best in lifestyle gear, accessories and information, alongside ecological initiatives to keep the Gulf Coast wild.

Throughout the three-day expo, speakers stood before classrooms to share their expertise and knowledge during educational sessions, including “The Wild Places of Alabama,” “Hunter Education” and “Share the Gulf Coast with Manatees.”

EcoWild brings outdoor lifestyle and conservation vendors to one place. (Allanah Taylor / Alabama News Center) EcoWild brings outdoor lifestyle and conservation vendors to one place. (Allanah Taylor / Alabama News Center) EcoWild brings outdoor lifestyle and conservation vendors to one place. (Allanah Taylor / Alabama News Center) EcoWild brings outdoor lifestyle and conservation vendors to one place. (Allanah Taylor / Alabama News Center) EcoWild brings outdoor lifestyle and conservation vendors to one place. (Allanah Taylor / Alabama News Center) EcoWild brings outdoor lifestyle and conservation vendors to one place. (Allanah Taylor / Alabama News Center) EcoWild brings outdoor lifestyle and conservation vendors to one place. (Allanah Taylor / Alabama News Center) EcoWild brings outdoor lifestyle and conservation vendors to one place. (Allanah Taylor / Alabama News Center)

Outdoor enthusiasts were greeted by vendors ranging from Alabama Audubon, Baldwin County Beekeeper Association, Montgomery Whitewater, Wild Alabama and more. Activities were also available for families to enjoy, including rock climbing, axe throwing, a BB gun range and a butterfly house that allowed participants to feed various species of butterflies.

Attendees enjoyed door prizes, live entertainment, food trucks and a bar.