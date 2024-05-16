James Spann: Alabama stays dry today; rain, storms return Friday

James Spann forecasts a dry Thursday for Alabama before rain, storms return Friday from Alabama News Center on Vimeo.

WARM, DRY MAY DAY: With a good supply of sunshine, expect a high in the mid to upper 80s across Alabama today. Clouds will increase late this afternoon and tonight ahead of a storm system to the west.

FRIDAY AND THE WEEKEND: Occasional rain and a few thunderstorms are likely across Alabama and the Deep South Friday into Saturday. The first batch of rain will arrive early Friday morning; heavier storms are possible near the Gulf Coast. Several additional waves of rain and thunderstorms will continue through the afternoon and night. The Storm Prediction Center has defined a slight risk (level 2 out of 5) of severe thunderstorms over much of central and southwest Alabama (Tuscaloosa and Birmingham south to Montgomery and Mobile), and a marginal risk (level 1) for the rest of the state.

The main threat from heavier storms will come from hail and strong, gusty winds. An isolated tornado can’t be ruled out, mainly over the southwest counties.

It certainly won’t rain all day Saturday, but periods of rain are likely along with some thunder. There is a marginal risk (level 1) of severe storms over the southeast part of the state. It is almost impossible to say exactly when rain will fall for any given location, but most places will see one to two hours of rain.

Rain amounts through Saturday night will be 2-3 inches for much of Alabama, with 1-2 inches for the Tennessee Valley. Some flooding is certainly possible in spots over the southern two-thirds of the state.

Global models are hinting that a few scattered showers could pop up Sunday morning as an upper low moves overhead; still, most of Sunday will be dry with a partly sunny sky and a high in the mid 80s.

NEXT WEEK: The weather looks generally dry with highs between 88 and 92 degrees most afternoons. A weak front could kick off a few isolated showers over north Alabama Wednesday and Thursday, but rain amounts there will be light and spotty.

ON THIS DATE IN 1989: Thunderstorms developing ahead of a cold front produced severe weather in the south-central U.S. Thunderstorms spawned 20 tornadoes, and there were 180 reports of large hail and damaging winds. A tornado in Cleburne, Texas, caused $30 million damage. A violent F-4 tornado touched down near Brackettville, Texas, and a strong F-3 tornado killed one person and injured 28 others at Jarrell, Texas.

