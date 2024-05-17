Genpak celebrates $22.8 million renovation project at Alabama facility

Genpak LLC, a leading manufacturer of foodservice packaging, marked a key milestone in a $22.8 million investment project at its Montgomery production facility with a ribbon-cutting ceremony.

The project reaffirms the company’s commitment to its current workforce of 145 employees and also paves the way for 155 new job opportunities, according to the Montgomery Area Chamber of Commerce.

The 400,000-square-foot Genpak facility resumes operation this month following safety enhancements and upgrades made for production efficiency.

Genpak said the facility’s new streamlined processes and skilled Alabama workforce will allow it to deliver exceptional quality and efficiency.

“The U.S. food packaging sector is experiencing a notable surge, and it’s with great enthusiasm that we see Genpak furthering its growth in Alabama,” said Ellen McNair, secretary of the Alabama Department of Commerce. “The company is seizing this upward trend through its expansive manufacturing and distribution center in Montgomery.

“The economic effects of this development are expected to be substantial for the local region,” McNair said.

In Montgomery since 1987, Genpak has been a key supplier and innovator of food service packaging solutions to U.S. restaurants, groceries and convenience stores.

The ribbon-cutting event celebrated the facility’s reopening and its new role as a distribution hub.

“We are thrilled to welcome back our dedicated employees and contribute to the economic growth of the region,” Genpak President Jeffrey E. Hebert said. “Our success wouldn’t have been possible without the unwavering support of our local partners.”

Charlotte, North Carolina-based Genpak said it partnered with the state of Alabama and the Montgomery Chamber throughout the rebuilding process.

“Their guidance, advocacy and collaboration were instrumental in overcoming challenges and ensuring a successful reopening,” Hebert said.

Local impact

Mayor Steven L. Reed cheered Genpak’s decision to reinvest in Montgomery.

“We are not just excited but deeply committed to strengthening this partnership that has stood the test of time,” Reed said. “It’s a partnership that promises to catalyze economic progress, paving the way for a future of prosperity and innovation in our community.”

Anna Buckalew, president and CEO of the Montgomery Chamber, said Genpak has long been an integral part of the region’s economy.

“The synergistic endeavors of our city, county and state partners have sparked a wave of corporate expansion, shining a spotlight on the untapped potential of our capital city,” Buckalew said.

“We are excited about our continued collaboration with Genpak and look forward to the company’s ongoing growth, workforce expansion and substantial impact on the economic landscape of the capital city region,” she said.

Montgomery County Commission Chairman Doug Singleton said Genpak’s investment project solidifies the city’s reputation as a Southeastern industrial center.

“Genpak’s growth is a testament to our thriving economic environment and our strategic position as a leader in the industry,” Singleton said. “We are delighted to witness this progress and are committed to continuing our support for such valuable enterprises that contribute to the prosperity of our region.”

This story originally appeared on the Alabama Department of Commerce’s Made in Alabama website.