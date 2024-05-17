James Spann: Rain possible statewide in Alabama tonight, Saturday

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

RADAR CHECK: Today has been a case of feast or famine when it comes to rain for Alabama. Most of the rain today has been south of a line from Demopolis to Clanton to Lafayette; radar suggests parts of Wilcox County have received more than 5 inches. The northern half of the state has been basically dry with only a few sprinkles.

THE WEEKEND: Occasional showers and thunderstorms are likely statewide tonight and Saturday. It won’t be a continuous rain, and, like today, the distribution won’t be very even. But if you have an outdoor event planned, be ready for a passing shower or thunderstorm at just about any hour.

The Storm Prediction Center has defined a slight risk (level 2 out of 5) of severe thunderstorms for southeast Alabama Saturday; there is a marginal risk (level 1) for the rest of the state.

Stronger thunderstorms could produce some hail and gusty winds; the setup doesn’t favor tornadoes. The high will be in the low 80s.

Most of the day Sunday will be dry with a partly sunny sky; there’s just a small risk of a morning shower as an upper trough passes overhead. The high will be in the mid 80s.

NEXT WEEK: The weather looks warm and generally dry, with highs between 85 and 90 degrees. A few scattered showers will be possible over north Alabama Thursday as a weak front drifts into the state from the north.

ON THIS DATE IN 1896: An estimated F5 tornado tracked 100 miles through northeastern Kansas and extreme southeastern Nebraska. Seneca, Oneida, Sabetha and Reserve, Kansas, sustained severe damage. While passing through Reserve, the tornado was 2 miles wide. Twenty-five people were killed and 200 were injured.

