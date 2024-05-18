Scott Martin: Some stormy weather for Alabama Saturday, much better on Sunday

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

SOME STORMS TODAY: We have a dynamic weather system heading our way today. A shortwave will move through north-central and north Alabama, bringing a mix of decent instability and higher mid-level lapse rates. This setup means we could see the development of strong to severe thunderstorms capable of producing hail and strong to damaging winds. At least a marginal risk is up for all of Alabama, with the main window for stronger storms to take place from noon to 8 p.m. The best chances for those stronger storms will be along and north of I-20, but don’t rule out strong storms south of that line. As we move into the nighttime, the rain and storm activity will start to wind down, with most of the state drying out just after midnight. Expect highs in the lower to mid-80s.

DRY SUNDAY AHEAD: We’re expecting a big change on Sunday. We’ll be entering a dry spell that should last into midweek. A developing ridge will stabilize the atmosphere over Alabama, giving us mostly sunny skies and highs in the 80s.

THE WORK WEEK: By Monday, with that ridge firmly in place, our temperatures will start to rise a few degrees. We’re looking at sunny skies with highs in the mid to upper 80s, and we might even see a few spots hitting the 90s.

On Tuesday, a few clouds will start to creep back into the forecast as moisture levels begin to increase and we start to feel a bit more humidity. For now, we’re keeping the word “muggy” out of the forecast, but the heat index will be a degree or two warmer than the actual temperatures. Expect partly to mostly sunny skies, with highs in the upper 80s to lower 90s.

Wednesday will be another very warm to hot day with partly to mostly sunny skies. However, it looks like we might see some scattered showers and storms moving into Alabama during the late night and overnight. Highs will be in the upper 80s to lower 90s.

By Thursday, we’ll have a bit of an unsettled weather pattern as higher humidity levels make it feel a little more uncomfortable. Skies will be partly to mostly cloudy with a chance of scattered showers and storms, especially during the afternoon and evening. Highs will be in the mid to upper 80s, with the heat index topping out about 2-4 degrees warmer.

Friday’s weather doesn’t look quite as unsettled. The latest forecast models are showing only a small chance of a few isolated to scattered showers and storms. Skies will be partly sunny with highs in the mid to upper 80s. Dewpoints will be teetering on the line between uncomfortable and muggy. I was hoping not to go there, but it looks like I needed to this time.

For more weather news and information from James Spann, Scott Martin and other members of the James Spann team, visit AlabamaWx.