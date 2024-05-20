Alabama Power’s John Bowen makes his mark in engineering for 50 years

“Just call him “The Engineer’s Engineer.”

That is longtime co-worker Michael Hawkins’ description of John Bowen as being the “go-to guy.” Hawkins, retired engineering supervisor in Power Delivery Planning, said, “John is always very meticulous, detail-oriented and the best at what he does.”

Jim Fleming said Bowen took him under his wing in 1978, when they first worked together.

“John took me to help him do a three-line drawing. As a rookie engineer, I didn’t even know what that was, but he quickly taught me,” said Fleming, engineer, PD Distribution Engineering Services. “He has never been afraid to pass his knowledge on to other folks.”

Bowen, PD Planning engineer, will celebrate his 50-year milestone on June 10. The 71-year-old will begin his next chapter with retirement on Aug. 1.

Helping improve electric reliability, shaping future of energy

During the past 25 years, Bowen has become well-known as a respected subject matter expert for Alabama Power and Southern Company for the distribution planning, coordination and power quality software created and maintained by CYME International Inc. in Quebec, Canada. Bowen tests the software and trains other company engineers on how to use it.

Bowen said his “greatest accomplishment” has been the founding of the North American CYME Users Group in 2001, which he still leads today. The group began with five Southeastern electric utilities and has grown to include 30 energy providers across the U.S. and Canada. Members meet annually to propose ideas and suggest improvements to the software.

“I’m very proud of the group,” Bowen said. “You learn from the knowledge of others and what other utilities are doing, and it allows you to improve your company’s system.”

In recent years, Bowen has received three Electric Power Research Institute (EPRI) Technical Transfer Awards – among the utility industry’s most prestigious honors – which recognize leaders and innovators who have used EPRI research to help shape the future of energy.

Bowen received an EPRI award earlier this year for the development of a fleet electrification tool, which can be used to quickly analyze a utility’s distribution system to identify areas where it can most easily support electric vehicles.

Bowen’s work on ADAPT (Automated Assessment and Planning Tool) earned another EPRI award in 2023. The tool determines the feasibility of using non-wired alternatives, such as battery storage or photovoltaic systems, on the distribution system versus traditional “wired” options. Finally, EPRI honored Bowen in 2016 for the creation of the DRIVE (Distributed Resource Integration Valuation Estimation) program that determines placement capacity of photovoltaic systems on a distribution system.

“To have gotten three of these awards is wonderful,” Bowen said. “I’m proud that I have been able to help the industry solve problems and make distribution planning programs more efficient.”

A look back

While attending Auburn University in 1974, Bowen got his start at Alabama Power as a co-op student. He worked in the Gadsden District, where he received on-the-job experience in engineering, his chosen field.

“We rode along with the engineers and troublemen to help with simple tasks, like handling voltage complaints, outdoor light installs and transformer service upgrades,” Bowen said.

After graduating from Auburn in 1976, Bowen joined the company full-time as a junior engineer in Birmingham’s Shades Cahaba District. During his first year, Bowen was selected to work on two projects at Alabama Power’s Farley Nuclear Plant in Dothan, which was then under construction. Bowen then began moving up the ranks in Power Delivery, working in Bessemer, Alabaster, Birmingham Distribution Planning Support and finally Metro Central. Since 1999, he has worked in his current role in PD Planning at Corporate Headquarters. While working at Alabama Power, Bowen continued his education, earning a master’s degree in electrical engineering from the University of Alabama at Birmingham and an MBA from Samford University.

Dersi Johnson, PD Planning Distribution Support manager, said Bowen has a drive to solve problems and resolve issues.

“He’s passionate about what he does,” Johnson said. “He’s what I consider an ultimate professional, and he’s willing to transfer his knowledge to younger and less experienced employees.”

Stepping into a new chapter

After retiring, Bowen and his wife, Brenda, plan to travel. He will continue focusing on photography, a skill he has honed since he was 5 years old. Bowen learned to love photography from his dad, while his son, John Russell, has the same passion.

Bowen enjoys wildlife photography during his trips to Alaska and also at Lake Guntersville in Alabama. (Phil Free / Alabama News Center) Bowen loves catching wildlife and nature in its purest forms. (Phil Free / Alabama News Center) Bowen caught this Denali moose on film. Often found in Denali National Park and Preserve in Alaska, the moose are often found on the north side of the Alaska Range, in forested hills and river valleys. (Phil Free / Alabama News Center)

Bowen specializes in nature and wildlife photos – particularly bald eagles – but is also a skilled wedding photographer.

“I just like taking pictures of people and nature,” said Bowen, who has sold some of his work. “When you can take a picture of someone and capture that special moment that they can enjoy the rest of their life, that’s an accomplishment.”

He looks back on his half-century career at Alabama Power with great satisfaction.

“It has given me a sense of accomplishment that I could not have gotten anywhere else,” Bowen said. “I’ve been able to accomplish things through my job that have benefited not only local customers, but the entire world.”

This story was originally published in Powergrams, Alabama Power’s corporate publication for employees and retirees.