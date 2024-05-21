James Spann: Summer-like weather continues for Alabama

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

SUNNY MAY AFTERNOON: Temperatures are in the mid to upper 80s across Alabama this afternoon with a mostly sunny sky. Tonight will be clear with a low in the 60s.

The weather will stay dry Wednesday, but we will bring in the chance of a few scattered showers and storms over the Tennessee Valley of far north Alabama Thursday and Friday with a weak front approaching from the north. The southern two-thirds of the state will stay rain-free with a partly to mostly sunny sky.

MEMORIAL DAY WEEKEND: Most of the holiday weekend will be dry with hot afternoons. However, we will mention the chance of scattered, mostly afternoon and evening showers and thunderstorms each day over the northern half of the state. This is what we expect most every summer day; the showers and storms that form will be random and will come mostly from 1 until 10 p.m. The chance of any one spot seeing a shower each afternoon will be 20-30%, with highest probabilities across the Tennessee Valley.

A disturbance could bring a few strong storms near the Tennessee state line Sunday.

NEXT WEEK: A cold front has the potential to bring an increase in the number of showers and storms Monday night into Tuesday morning, followed by a drier air mass Wednesday through Friday. Highs drop into the low to mid 80s over the latter half of the week, and cooler spots over north Alabama will dip into the 50s, an unusually refreshing air mass for the end of May.

SEC BASEBALL: Dry weather is the story in Hoover for the SEC Baseball Tournament today, Wednesday and Thursday with highs not far from 90 degrees. There is some risk of a pop-up afternoon or evening shower or storm Friday through Sunday, but odds of any one spot getting wet will be 25% or less. Highs remain near 90 degrees.

RAIN UPDATE: Here are rain totals so far this year, and the departure from average. Most locations have a surplus; the exceptions are Birmingham and Anniston, where rain totals are lower.

Montgomery — 32.28 inches (11.1 inches above average)

Muscle Shoals — 29.04 (6.65 above average)

Mobile — 28.28 (3.67 above average)

Huntsville — 25.49 (1.97 above average)

Dothan — 24.93 (4.08 above average)

Tuscaloosa — 23.76 (1.25 above average)

Birmingham — 21.3 (2.61 below average)

Anniston — 20.88 (1.68 below average)

ON THIS DATE IN 1949: A tornado causing estimated F4 damage killed five people and injured 55 in St. Louis and St. Charles counties in Missouri and Madison County in Illinois.

ON THIS DATE IN 2001: Golfers participating in a tournament at the Majestic Golf Course in Hartland, Michigan, received an urgent message on the G.P.S. on their carts. The message, relayed from the clubhouse, was that a tornado was bearing down on the course. Most of the golfers made it to safety in the clubhouse, although some had to take shelter on the course. Only one golfer suffered a minor injury. The F2 tornado damaged 70 cars in the parking lot along with numerous golf carts and a pontoon boat.

For more weather news and information from James Spann and his team, visit AlabamaWx.