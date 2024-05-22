Alabama Power’s LEAP Career Day informs students about engineering, trade skills

Birmingham-area students from Carver, Mortimer Jordan, Shelby County, Pinson Valley, Clay-Chalkville, Alabama Aerospace & Aviation, Bessemer City Career Tech, Pelham, Leeds and Ramsay high schools explored careers in engineering at Alabama Power’s Linemen, Engineers and Apprentice Programs (LEAP) Career Day. Hosted at the company’s 12th Street Crew Headquarters in downtown Birmingham, students heard speakers, took part in hands-on programs and saw firsthand some of the careers available to them.

LEAP is a mentoring program that connects Alabama Power employees with students to give them information about engineering and trade skills. The program combines the efforts, knowledge and experience of workers in the company’s Power Delivery, Transmission and Distribution groups, as well as personnel in those disciplines at Southern Company offices in Alabama.

“We had 10 schools and over 125 students that attended the LEAP Career Day,” said Dylan Jordan, Alabama Power distribution engineer. “This year, our event targeted high school juniors and seniors with a goal of exposing them to different careers within Alabama Power. Since all students are different, we wanted to show them multiple pathways to careers such as those that require four-year degrees, certifications and apprenticeship programs.”

Dozens of employees from several engineering areas helped students explore careers. Engineers showcased how the company uses technology, including drones. Environmental Affairs representatives shared how they make a positive impact and invited students to get involved in Renew Our Rivers, a cleanup campaign in which Alabama Power partners with homeowner and boatowner organizations, civic and nonprofit groups, and individuals to perform volunteer cleanups on Alabama rivers, lakes and creeks.

Students got an up-close look at an electric vehicle and saw a presentation about the company’s Safe-T-Opolis program, which provides electric safety training to students. A total of 126 students took part in the interactive event.

For more information about LEAP Career Day, visit www.readytoleap.org.