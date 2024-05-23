Can’t Miss Alabama: Gather to cherish the memory of our selfless heroes this Memorial Day; summertime concerts

American Village

Remember America’s fallen at an 11 a.m. service in the Colonial Chapel of American Village in Montevallo on Memorial Day. Explore the 188-acre campus, including replicas of George Washington’s Mount Vernon, the president’s Oval Office, Concord Bridge and the West Wing of Independence Hall. Military vehicles and re-enactors will be onsite. Family activities are offered from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Food trucks, including Kona Ice, Hey Bebe, Parasol Treats, C’s Cake and Coffee, Temper Coffee and Cousins Maine Lobster will be available for lunch and snack options. Admission is free. American Village is 30 minutes south of Birmingham and an hour north of Montgomery off Interstate 65 at the Shelby County Airport exit.

American Village will honor the fallen at a service on Memorial Day. (contributed) American Village will honor the fallen at a service on Memorial Day. (contributed)

American Village will honor the fallen at a service on Memorial Day. (contributed) American Village will honor the fallen at a service on Memorial Day. (contributed)

Memorial Day ceremony

Alabama’s fallen heroes and their families will be honored at a ceremony hosted by the Trussville Veterans Committee Monday, May 27, at 2 p.m. The ceremony will take place at the Alabama Fallen Warriors Monument at 55 Parkway Drive. Although a few chairs will be available, attendees are encouraged to bring a lawn chair. Stay updated on Facebook.

Alabama Veterans Memorial Park

The Alabama Veterans Memorial Park will be open Memorial Day. Visitors can see the Alabama Fallen Veterans Memorial seven days a week from dawn to dusk. For updates about upcoming events, visit alabamaveterans.org. The park is at 100 Overton Access Road in Birmingham.

The Alabama Veterans Memorial Park off Interstate-459 in Birmingham provides a moving tribute to Alabamians who served and sacrificed in the nation’s Armed Forces. (Karim Shamsi-Basha /Alabama News Center) The Alabama Veterans Memorial Park off Interstate 459 in Birmingham provides a moving tribute to Alabamians who served and sacrificed in the nation’s Armed Forces. (Karim Shamsi-Basha / Alabama News Center)

Mayor’s Memorial Day Breakfast

Honor those who made the ultimate sacrifice at the annual Mayor’s Memorial Day Breakfast at the Hotel at Auburn University and Dixon Conference Center Monday, May 27, at 8 a.m. Marine Corps Sgt. Eugene Stanaland will be the guest of honor and the recipient of this year’s Distinguished Veteran Award. The Auburn Heroes Remembered Award will be presented to the family of Marine Corps Capt. David Miller. Tickets can be purchased at 144 Tichenor Ave. A memorial wreath-laying ceremony will follow the breakfast at 10 a.m. at the Auburn Veterans Memorial Monument at Ross Street and Glenn Avenue.

Red, White + Wharf

Kick off Red, White + Wharf on Memorial Day with entertainment from magicians, stilt walkers and balloon artists. Stick around and dance to the rhythm of the beat with DJ Matt, ride a camel, get your face painted, play in glow bubbles from the official Bubble Truck after sunset and enjoy the Spectra Laser Light Experience. There will be a special Memorial Day edition with fireworks at 8:45 p.m. The festivities take place every Monday from 6-9 p.m. during the summer on Main Street at The Wharf in Orange Beach.

Smith Lake Park Memorial Day Weekend Festival

Kick off the unofficial start to the summer at a Memorial Day Festival on Smith Lake Saturday, May 25, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. There will be live entertainment, food, and arts and crafts vendors. The festivities will take place at 403 County Road 386 in Cullman.

Symphony in the Summer

Since 2011, the Alabama Symphony Orchestra has been delighted to share music with more than 130,000 people at the Symphony in the Summer series at Railroad Park. Come out and have a picnic supper while enjoying the free summer concert on May 24-26 at 7:30 nightly. Glass and outside alcohol are not permitted. Alcohol is allowed in designated areas only when purchased from park vendors. For the full program, visit the website.

Symphony in the Summer returns to Railroad Park May 24-26. (contributed) Symphony in the Summer returns to Railroad Park May 24-26. (contributed)

Alabama National Cemetery

The Alabama National Cemetery will have its annual Memorial Day observance Monday, May 27, at 9 a.m. The guest speaker will be U.S. Army Retired Maj. Gen. David P. Burford, and Bailyn Murphy will be the master of ceremonies. The graveside flag placement ceremony will be Saturday, May 25, at 9 a.m. The cemetery is at 3133 Alabama 119 in Montevallo next to American Village near the University of Montevallo, approximately six miles west of Interstate 65. For more information, visit the website.

Lionel Richie and Earth Wind & Fire in concert

Legendary singer, songwriter and producer Lionel Richie will extend his “Sing A Song All Night Long” tour with one of the best-selling bands of all time, Earth, Wind & Fire. Richie is known for hits such as “Endless Love,” “Lady” and “All Night Long.” Earth, Wind & Fire’s hits include “Let’s Groove,” “September” and “Reasons.” The tour will arrive on Tuesday, May 28, at the Birmingham-Jefferson Convention Complex. Purchase tickets at ticketmaster.com.