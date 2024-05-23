Selma, Alabama’s, Asher HaVon makes history by winning The Voice

Asher HaVon made history Tuesday night by winning season 25 of The Voice singing competition on NBC.

Selma-born HaVon is the first Alabama native to win the show in its 13-year history, receiving a $100,000 prize and a record contract during the two-hour season finale Tuesday, May 21. Voters determined the winner, and the 31-year-old HaVon prevailed over four finalists: Josh Sanders (second place), Bryan Olesen (third place), Nathan Chester (fourth place) and Karen Waldrup (fifth place).

“Thank you for making me believe in myself, and I promise I will never let you down,” HaVon said. “I am truly humbled and grateful for this moment. First, thank you to God for this gift and this opportunity to share it.”

During Monday’s final episode, HaVon sang two classic tunes: Donna Summer’s “Last Dance” and Dolly Parton’s “I Will Always Love You.” Country music legend Reba McEntire, HaVon’s coach, was amazed at both of his performances.

“Love you with all my heart,” McEntire said. “And for you to get up there and sing like you did, using your God-gifted talent, that God was so sweet to give you, makes me so proud and happy. You are so regal when you’re singing, and you carry it so well. So proud. Way to go.”

McEntire also said it was a privilege to watch HaVon improve each week and eventually win the competition. “I have seen you grow. I have seen you change, not any way in your personality or talent, but in your happiness,” McEntire said. “I know you’ve had such a great time here on ‘The Voice,’ and everybody has had a wonderful time with you, especially me. … I love you with all my heart. Peace be with you.”

According to HaVon’s representatives, he plans on celebrating his historic win in Selma at a later date. Selma Mayor James Perkins Jr. offered his congratulations.

“We are extremely proud of Asher, and we look forward to receiving you back in Selma to celebrate your success,” Perkins said. “Job well done. Selma is proud.”

A version of this article was originally published by The Selma Times-Journal.