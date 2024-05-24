An Alabama Memorial Day weekend is a perfect time for these tasty recipes

A long weekend in the South typically means spending time outdoors and cooking up a barbecue with friends and family.

Keep scrolling for some of our top picks for your Memorial Day Weekend bar-b-que:

Bar-b-que Mains

Grilled Steak Sliders with Onions & Blue Cheese

Grilled Steak Sliders with Onions & Blue Cheese are the perfect addition to your long weekend grilling menu.

Cajun Garlic Butter Grilled Shrimp Skewers

These Cajun Garlic Butter Grilled Shrimp Skewers are seasoned with a simple, delicious Cajun garlic butter and grilled to perfection.

Completely Vegan Lentil Burgers

The Completely Vegan Lentil Burgers will be a hit with your plant-based family and friends.

Side dishes

Grilled Vegetable Summer Salad

Grilled Vegetable Summer Salad contains a variety of deliciously charred vegetables, paired with a creamy balsamic vinaigrette and blue cheese bites for the finishing touch.

Classic Macaroni Salad

A bar-b-que in the South just isn’t a bar-b-que without a few staple dishes like a Classic Macaroni Salad.

Spring Strawberry & Cucumber Tabbouleh Salad

This Spring Strawberry & Cucumber Tabbouleh Salad is so fresh and easy to put together.

Chili Roasted Potato Wedges

These Chili Roasted Potato Wedges are the perfect side to accompany any dish over Memorial Day weekend.

Desserts

Easy Oreo Chocolate Pie

With only five ingredients, this Easy Oreo Chocolate Pie is the quick, easy dessert that your Memorial Day bar-b-que needs.

Strawberry Lemonade Cake Mix Cookies

The sweetness of strawberries pairs perfectly with the zesty tang of lemon in these Strawberry Lemonade Cake Mix Cookies.

Drinks

Fresh Strawberry Thyme Sun Tea

Fresh Strawberry Thyme Sun Tea is a classic summertime drink brewed by the sun and flavored with fresh thyme and strawberries.