Published On: 05.24.24 | 

By: Allanah Taylor

An Alabama Memorial Day weekend is a perfect time for these tasty recipes

Invite your family and friends over this long weekend for good eats. (Contributed)

A long weekend in the South typically means spending time outdoors and cooking up a barbecue with friends and family.

Keep scrolling for some of our top picks for your Memorial Day Weekend bar-b-que:

Bar-b-que Mains

Grilled Steak Sliders with Onions & Blue Cheese

Grilled Steak Sliders with Onions & Blue Cheese. (Andrea Mathis / Beautiful Eats & Things)

Grilled Steak Sliders with Onions & Blue Cheese are the perfect addition to your long weekend grilling menu.

Cajun Garlic Butter Grilled Shrimp Skewers

Cajun Garlic Butter Grilled Shrimp Skewers. (Andrea Mathis / Beautiful Eats & Things)

These Cajun Garlic Butter Grilled Shrimp Skewers are seasoned with a simple, delicious Cajun garlic butter and grilled to perfection.

Completely Vegan Lentil Burgers

Completely Vegan Lentil Burgers. (Andrea Mathis / Beautiful Eats & Things)

The Completely Vegan Lentil Burgers will be a hit with your plant-based family and friends.

Side dishes

Grilled Vegetable Summer Salad

Grilled Vegetable Summer Salad. (Andrea Mathis / Beautiful Eats & Things)

Grilled Vegetable Summer Salad contains a variety of deliciously charred vegetables, paired with a creamy balsamic vinaigrette and blue cheese bites for the finishing touch.

Classic Macaroni Salad

Classic Macaroni Salad. (Stacey Little / Southern Bite)

A bar-b-que in the South just isn’t a bar-b-que without a few staple dishes like a Classic Macaroni Salad.

Spring Strawberry & Cucumber Tabbouleh Salad

Spring Strawberry & Cucumber Tabbouleh Salad. (Andrea Mathis / Beautiful Eats & Things)

This Spring Strawberry & Cucumber Tabbouleh Salad is so fresh and easy to put together.

Chili Roasted Potato Wedges

Chili Roasted Potato Wedges. (Andrea Mathis / Beautiful Eats & Things)

These Chili Roasted Potato Wedges are the perfect side to accompany any dish over Memorial Day weekend.

Desserts

Easy Oreo Chocolate Pie

Easy Oreo Chocolate Pie. (Stacey Little / Southern Bite)

With only five ingredients, this Easy Oreo Chocolate Pie is the quick, easy dessert that your Memorial Day bar-b-que needs.

Strawberry Lemonade Cake Mix Cookies

Strawberry Lemonade Cake Mix Cookies. (Andrea Mathis / Beautiful Eats & Things)

The sweetness of strawberries pairs perfectly with the zesty tang of lemon in these Strawberry Lemonade Cake Mix Cookies.

Drinks

Fresh Strawberry Thyme Sun Tea

Fresh Strawberry Thyme Sun Tea (Andrea Mathis / Beautiful Eats & Things)

Fresh Strawberry Thyme Sun Tea is a classic summertime drink brewed by the sun and flavored with fresh thyme and strawberries.

