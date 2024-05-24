Coca-Cola United gives details of its $330 million Birmingham, Alabama headquarters

Coca-Cola Bottling Company United has unveiled its plans for a highly visible, $330 million new corporate headquarters campus that will keep the company in Birmingham for decades to come and serve as a shiny gateway into the city.

The new facility in the Kingston community is expected to create up to 50 new jobs and retain more than 750 existing ones. It will also bring under one roof the Birmingham Coca-Cola sales center as well as Coca-Cola United’s corporate, Central Region and North Alabama Division headquarters – the latter of which supports the company’s operations in Carbon Hill, Cullman, Florence, Oxford and Tuscaloosa. The company’s Classic Food and Vending arm, customer solutions center and services department will also be based in the new facility.

A total of 532,000 square feet of space for the campus is being built among six buildings on approximately 100 acres of the former Stockham Valves and Fittings site on 40th Street North off Interstate 20-59. The heart of the campus will be a 150,000-square-foot multi-floor office complex and a 300,000-square-foot warehouse and distribution center.

Coca-Cola United purchased the property more than a decade ago, prompting many to wonder if and when the company would ever break ground.

“Obviously, we’re super excited about today to be able to announce this,” said Mike Suco, Coca-Cola United’s president and CEO. “It’s been a long time coming – well over 10 years from the time we bought this property.”

“Long time” seems to be the view Coca-Cola United takes in most things.

The company started in 1902 when businessman and community philanthropist Crawford Johnson Sr. opened Birmingham Coca-Cola with a staff of one associate and a mule named Bird. Johnson and his family went on to open and acquire several bottling franchises throughout the Southeast, and in 1974, the company was incorporated as Coca-Cola United. It would begin operating in its current facility at 4600 East Lake Blvd. five years later.

“Our story began more than 120 years ago in Birmingham, and with this investment, our story will continue for years to come,” Suco said.

Plans are to break ground this summer and because it is a brownfield site, remediation is necessary. Construction could start within nine months and the project should be completed in three years with some room left for future expansion.

That timeline would have Coca-Cola United occupying its new headquarters in time to mark its 125th anniversary.

Most importantly, it anchors the multibillion-dollar private company in the Magic City and the state for years to come.

“For over 120 years, Coca-Cola United has been a standout member of Birmingham’s business community, so it’s wonderful to see this world-class company make a major investment to build a new headquarters facility in the Magic City,” Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey said. “Coca-Cola United’s landmark growth project will create new jobs in its home base in Birmingham while also solidifying the company’s foundation in the city for decades to come – and that’s great news for all of Alabama.”

In addition to being visible from the interstate, the new campus should stand out for those flying into and out of the Birmingham-Shuttlesworth International Airport.

“Coca-Cola United’s impressive new facility will become an eye-catching gateway to Birmingham and transmit the powerful signal that the Magic City is a great place to do business,” Alabama Commerce Secretary Ellen McNair said. “Launching this project, in this particular location, perfectly exemplifies how this world-class company is giving back to its community.”

Stan Ellington, capital investment project lead for Coca-Cola United, noted that the company has already donated some of the property to the city for the Kingston fire station. Suco noted that Coca-Cola United partnered with UAB, Alabama Power and others to bring Live HealthSmart Alabama to the Kingston community.

“Coca-Cola Bottling Company United is the definition of a legacy business in Birmingham,” Birmingham Mayor Randall Woodfin said. “Having been in our community and a part of its growth for more than 100 years gives me great pleasure to see the city play a significant role for future generations. This investment is great for Birmingham, our region and our state.”

“This project, from one of the most recognizable brands in the world, marks a transformative milestone for our community. I’m excited for this development and how it will breathe new life into an abandoned site that has been a point of contention for our residents,” said Birmingham City Councilor and Community Development Committee Chair J.T. Moore, whose district will include the new construction. “I know that this will be a major economic generator for the city; not only that, but it’s located right in the heart of District 4 and a community that will greatly benefit from the new opportunities, community engagement and potential job creation.”

The announcement Thursday came after the Jefferson County Commission approved $2 million in assistance to aid in site cleanup.

“Jefferson County is pleased to be a contributing partner to this move and expansion,” said Jefferson County Commission President Jimmie Stephens. “We are proud of the accomplishments and truly appreciate the confidence that Coke United has in our great city and county. This investment was brought to fruition by working through our governmental partners and the great leadership at Coke United. Together, we make great things happen.”

Suco said Coca-Cola United plans to be an active member of the Kingston community.

“Personally for me, it’s important,” he said. “I want to make sure that we have an opportunity to do more – elevate that community and be a growth engine for them and help facilitate even more business and industry to come in over there. We’ve got some great partners in that area that we want to do some things with – a lot of great ideas and things we can do and make a positive impact in the community. Aside from converting a brownfield and putting a world-class facility, how do we directly impact the neighborhood whether it’s job opportunities, training opportunities and things like that.”

That’s welcome news for community leaders.

“Coca-Cola Bottling Company United Inc.’s commitment to providing livable wage jobs, economic and community development opportunities in Jefferson County, the city of Birmingham and the region has been nothing short of amazing,” said Jefferson County Commissioner Lashunda Scales, who represents the district in which the company will operate.

“On behalf of the Kingston Neighborhood Association, I’m thrilled to welcome Coca-Cola United to our community,” said Association President Brenda Holifield. “Their arrival not only brings new opportunities but also strengthens the fabric of our neighborhood, encouraging growth and camaraderie among residents and businesses alike.”

Coca-Cola United is the second-largest privately held Coca-Cola bottler in North America and the third-largest bottler of Coca-Cola products in the U.S. That includes Coca-Cola marketing and distribution in Atlanta, the global headquarters of the Coca-Cola brand.

The connection to the global brand runs deep.

The popular contoured Coke bottle that is instantly recognizable today was actually piloted in a secret test in Birmingham in 1915.

“Birmingham Coca-Cola was the first one to ever run that bottle,” Suco said. “It was pretty successful because it’s now the world’s most recognized brand and that package is one of the most recognized packages in the world. And that all started here in Birmingham.”

Suco said he gets to announce the project but credited previous CEOs including Claude Nielsen and John Sherman for having the vision and helping move it along.

He said the expansion of Coca-Cola United over the past decade brought in facilities in greater need of upgrading and the headquarters project was delayed as a result of that, COVID-19 and other factors.

In that time, Coca-Cola United invested $1.3 billion across its footprint, including a $5 million expansion of its Birmingham warehouse in 2020.

“I’m really excited for our team here in Birmingham who has worked through a lot of space challenges and limitations,” Suco said. “We outgrew it a pretty good ways ago, but they’ve worked through it and now we’re going to give them a brand-new, big facility and they’re going to have the space they need.”

Ellington said the construction and design team includes Birmingham firms Brasfield & Gorrie, Williams Blackstock Architects and Hatcher Schuster Interiors.

Ellington said those who have been impressed with the $67 million facility the company opened in Chattanooga in 2016 should prepare themselves for how special the new campus is going to be.

“If you thought Chattanooga was good, just hang on!”