James Spann: Sun, a few storms for Alabama over the weekend

RADAR CHECK: We have a mix of sun and clouds across Alabama this afternoon with a few widely scattered thunderstorms in progress. Temperatures are generally in the mid to upper 80s.

Heavier storms through the evening will be capable of producing small hail and gusty winds. However, most of the state will be rain free tonight.

The weather won’t change much over the Memorial Day weekend. Look for partly sunny days with the chance of a passing shower or storm in spots each day. While much of the weekend will be dry, a few storms could be strong. When thunder roars, go indoors. The higher chance of seeing a shower or storm will remain over the northern half of the state, and highs will remain between 87 and 92 degrees.

Showers and storms will be more numerous Monday night as a cold front pushes into the state.

REST OF NEXT WEEK: A lingering shower is possible in a few spots Tuesday, but the rest of the week will be dry with lower humidity and cooler nights. Cooler spots over north Alabama will dip into the 50s by Wednesday and Thursday mornings.

TROPICS: Satellite imagery shows that a weak area of low pressure has formed several hundred miles southwest of Bermuda, accompanied by disorganized showers and thunderstorms. Although environmental conditions are not conducive, some slight subtropical or tropical development is possible over the next couple of days while the system moves generally northeastward. The chance of development is only 10%.

ON THIS DATE IN 1973: An F4 tornado tore through the small town of Union City, Oklahoma, killing two and injuring four others. This tornado was the first storm to be studied in detail by the National Severe Storms Laboratory Doppler Radar Unit at Norman, Oklahoma, and an armada of researchers in the field. Research of the radar data from the storm would lead to the discovery of a tornado vortex signature (TVS).

